450,000 COVID vaccines administered in southwestern IL as ICU availability increases

COVID-19 summary for Friday, May 7

According to data released by the state health department Friday, the metro-east has now fully vaccinated 218,419 people out of the estimated 660,225 who live in the region. In addition, 450,317 doses of the vaccine have been administered throughout the seven counties.

Meanwhile, Madison and St. Clair counties have combined to administer 360,115 vaccine doses and fully vaccinated 174,240 against the coronavirus.

Specifically, Madison County has administered 183,727 COVID-19 vaccines and fully vaccinated 89,323 residents, while St. Clair County has administered 176,308 vaccines and fully vaccinated 84,917 individuals.

In total, more than 4.3 million Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 34.02% of the state’s population, according to Illinois Department of Health data.

The state health department listed Region 4 as having a seven-day average positivity rate of 2.9% on Friday, the same as Thursday. The state also reported a daily positivity rate of 2.4% on Friday, down from 3.0% on Thursday.

Meanwhile, intensive care unit bed availability remained at 39% on Friday, the same as Thursday. The ICU bed availability last was this high April 17 and hasn’t been higher than Thursday’s mark since it was at 41% on Nov. 6.

Friday’s breakdown for Region 4

New cases: 29 (-45)

New deaths: 0 (no change)

Total vaccine doses administered (as of Thursday): 450,317 (+1,846)

Daily positivity rate (as of Tuesday): 2.4 (-0.6)

7-day average positivity rate (as of Tuesday): 2.9% (-0.1)

Regional hospitalizations: 35 (+8) (provided by St. Clair County)

Regional patients on ventilators: 1 (+1) (no change) (provided by St. Clair County)

ICU bed availability (as of Thursday): 39% (no change)

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

Friday’s new data: 21 new positives, 0 new deaths, 948 new tests administered, 25 new recoveries, 5 additional patients hospitalized

Total overall: 30,649 positives, 477 deaths, 347,284 tests administered, 29,877 recoveries, 15 patients hospitalized with 0 patients on a ventilator

Vaccines administered: 607 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 176,388

% of population fully vaccinated: 32.53%

Congregate living facilities: No new data.

Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 2.5% (-0.7); 7-day average — 3.0% (+0.1)

MADISON COUNTY

Friday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 29,844 positives, 496 deaths, 313,828 tests administered, 29,554 recoveries, 16 patients hospitalized with 1 patient on a ventilator

Vaccines administered: 757 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 183,727

% of population fully vaccinated: 33.78%

Positivity rate (as of Tuesday): Daily — 3.4 (+1.0); 7-day average — 3.9% (no change)

CLINTON COUNTY

Friday’s new data: 2 new positives, 1 new recovery

Total overall: 5,748 positives, 90 deaths, 5,639 recoveries, 3 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 218 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 26,173

% of population fully vaccinated: 34.61%

Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 0.6% (-2.8); 7-day average — 1.7% (-0.2)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

Friday’s new data: 0 new positives

Total overall: 4,151 positives, 85 deaths, 4,054 recoveries, 3 patient hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 19 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 17,980

% of population fully vaccinated: 27.31%

Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 0.8% (-0.9); 7-day average — 1.0% (no change)

MONROE COUNTY

Friday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 4,383 positives, 92 deaths, 0 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 192 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 27,222

% of population fully vaccinated: 38.31%

Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 0.0% (-4.4); 7-day average — 3.0% (-0.4)

BOND COUNTY

Friday’s new data: 6 new positives





Total overall: 2,195 positives, 24 deaths, 67,609 tests administered

Vaccines administered: 42 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 9,471

% of population fully vaccinated: 27.07%

Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 1.9% (-2.2); 7-day average — 1.8% (+0.2)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Friday’s new data: No new data as of 4 p.m.

Total overall: 1,645 positives, 29 deaths, 1,625 recoveries, 0 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 11 doses Thursday, bringing the total to 9,356

% of population fully vaccinated: 33.78%

Positivity rates (as of Tuesday): Daily — 0.0% (no change); 7-day average — 1.3% (-0.7)

Illinois reports new COVID cases, deaths Friday

This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health. The number in parentheses shows the difference from the previous day’s increase or total.

New cases of COVID-19: 3,321 (+2,143)

New deaths: 36 (-4)

New COVID-19 tests: 101,005 (+4,709)

Total cases: 1,351,497

Total deaths: 22,171

Total tests: 23,204,489

Total Illinoisans fully vaccinated against COVID-19: 4,334,906 — or 34.02% of the population

Total vaccine doses administered: 9,719,958

Hospitalizations: 1,977 (-78)

People in ICU: 464 (-19)

People on ventilators: 239 (-4)

Statewide positivity rate (from April 30-May 6): 3.1% (+0.1)

Nation, world COVID-19 statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map and Worldometer as of Friday afternoon:

U.S.: 33,321,244 cases, 593,148 deaths, 26,035,314 recoveries





33,321,244 cases, 593,148 deaths, 26,035,314 recoveries World: 155,850,574 cases, 3,255,908 deaths, 133,300,463 recoveries





Testing in southwestern Illinois, change at St. Clair Square site

The Illinois Department of Public Health will continue to deploy mobile testing teams to locations in East St. Louis, including 4601 State St., 8 a.m.-to 4 p.m. every Sunday and Monday. Capacity is limited, and hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment.

The testing site at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis has been moved to St. Clair Square mall, in the parking lot behind Dillard’s. The facility previously was open daily. Now, per county health officials, it will be open Monday-Wednesday-Friday-Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation also offer daily testing in Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.

Vaccination sites

The following locations are COVID-19 vaccination sites:

Sunday, May 9 (Janssen): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Gateway Center, 1 Gateway Drive, Collinsville. Appointments preferred, but walk-ups welcome. Schedule at www.madisonchd.org.

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Gateway Center, 1 Gateway Drive, Collinsville. Appointments preferred, but walk-ups welcome. Schedule at www.madisonchd.org. Monday, May 10 (Janssen): 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Gateway Center, 1 Gateway Drive, Collinsville. Appointments preferred, but walk-ups welcome. Schedule at www.madisonchd.org.





8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Gateway Center, 1 Gateway Drive, Collinsville. Appointments preferred, but walk-ups welcome. Schedule at www.madisonchd.org. Monday, May 10 (Pfizer): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Alton Moose Lodge, 526 E Delmar Ave., Godfrey. Appointments preferred, but walk-ups welcome. Schedule at www.madisonchd.org.





9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Alton Moose Lodge, 526 E Delmar Ave., Godfrey. Appointments preferred, but walk-ups welcome. Schedule at www.madisonchd.org. Tuesday, May 11 (Pfizer): 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Gateway Center, 1 Gateway Drive, Collinsville. Appointments preferred, but walk-ups welcome. Schedule at www.madisonchd.org.





8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Gateway Center, 1 Gateway Drive, Collinsville. Appointments preferred, but walk-ups welcome. Schedule at www.madisonchd.org. Tuesday, May 11 (Pfizer): 9 a.m. to noon at Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey. Appointments preferred, but walk-ups welcome. Schedule at www.madisonchd.org.





9 a.m. to noon at Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey. Appointments preferred, but walk-ups welcome. Schedule at www.madisonchd.org. Friday, May 14, and Saturday, May 15 (Johnson & Johnson): Mass vaccination clinic at Wold Shooting & Recreation Complex, 1 Main Event Lane #510, Sparta. Register at https://events.com/OL-IDPH/qqvjg-51/.

Mass vaccination clinic at Wold Shooting & Recreation Complex, 1 Main Event Lane #510, Sparta. Register at https://events.com/OL-IDPH/qqvjg-51/. Every Monday-Tuesday and Thursday-Sunday (closed Wednesday): 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the St. Clair County Fairgrounds, 200 South Belt East #2650, Belleville. https://www.facebook.com/SCC.HealthDepartment/





8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the St. Clair County Fairgrounds, 200 South Belt East #2650, Belleville. https://www.facebook.com/SCC.HealthDepartment/ Every Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 330 W. Main St., Belleville. As vaccine supply allows.

Additionally, people can now call 1-844-216-4707 to make an appointment for a COVID vaccine at any HSHS vaccine clinic. Locally, HSHS vaccine clinics are located in O’Fallon, Edwardsville and Highland. For more information, visit www.hshs.org/vaccine.

O’Fallon and Edwardsville: Vaccine appointments are required. COVID vaccine appointments are available to Illinois residents who are 18 years and older. Call 1-844-216-4707 to schedule, or people can schedule online. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital is administering a limited number of second dose vaccines through the end of April and then will pause their vaccine clinic and direct patients to HSHS Medical Group locations. HSHS Medical Group will continue to offer first and second doses at HSHS Medical Group Multispecialty Care, located at 1188 Illinois 157, Suite 100, in Edwardsville; and HSHS Medical Group Family Medicine, located at 1512 N. Green Mount Road, in O’Fallon.

COVID-19 definition key