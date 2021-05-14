St. Clair County officials say masks still required but expect that to change soon

According to St. Clair County health officials, wearing a mask is still required.

During Friday’s daily briefing, St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency Director Herb Simmons said he hoped to hear any changes about the mask protocol from state officials either later Friday evening or by Monday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had announced Thursday people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can go without masks indoors and outdoors.

“The short end of it is, the mask is still required until we get that notification and that executive order. Hopefully later on this evening or by Monday we’ll get that notice. And then you’ll get it right here from us because we want to take these and tear them up and be done with them,” Simmons said.

St. Clair County EMA Assistant Director Bryan Whitaker added the Illinois Department of Public Health released guidance that coincides with the CDC.

“That interim guidance indicates that it does not supersede any local or state laws. What’s happening now is they’re working on the modification of the state executive order — because there is a state executive order that has the mask requirement in it,” he said.

Related, health care facilities and other high-risk settings are excluded from the CDC’s guidance. In alignment with the CDC, HSHS Illinois, HSHS Medical Group and Prairie Cardiovascular will continue to require masking and social distancing at all hospitals and clinics to protect the safety and well-being of patients, visitors and the communities they serve, according to a press release.

HSHS colleagues who work in hospitals and clinics will also continue masking.

“This is a significant step in this pandemic, and we thank our colleagues who have willingly received the vaccine. We also want to thank everyone who is helping safely distribute the vaccine and encouraging others to get it,” said Dr. Marc Shelton, HSHS senior vice president and chief clinical officer, in the press release.

According to the release, HSHS Illinois hospitals include St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, St. Mary’s Hospital in Decatur, St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, Holy Family Hospital in Greenville, St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland, St. Francis Hospital in Litchfield, St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, Good Shepherd Hospital in Shelbyville and St. John’s Hospital Springfield.

Illinois Bridge Phase update

Also during Friday’s press briefing, Whitaker outlined the changes from Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Bridge Phase. Those include:

Standing room capacity goes from 25% to 30% indoors or 50% outdoors.

Expands capacity to 60% for health and fitness.

Expands capacity to 60% for offices, personal care, retail and services.

Goes from 25% to 60% for amusement parks.

For festivals and general admission outdoor events, it goes from 15 people per 1,000 square feet to 30 people per 1,000 square feet.

Flea markets and farmers markets go from 25 capacity up to 15 people per 1,000 square feet indoor or 30 people per 1,000 square feet outdoors.

Film production goes up to 60%.

Meetings, conferences and conventions are the lesser of 1,000 people or 60% of the room’s capacity where it’s being held.

Museums go to 60% capacity.

Indoor recreation is now the lesser of 100 people or 50% capacity and outdoor recreation is groups of 100 with multiple separate groups of 100 allowed.

Social events go from the lesser of 50 people or 50% to 250 people indoors or 500 people outdoors.

Spectator events go up to 60%capacity.

Theater, performing arts and zoos go up to 60% capacity.

“If we can keep these numbers the way they are — knock on wood we’re hoping that’ll happen — come June 11, we go into Phase 5, which is completely no restrictions,” Simmons said.

Added Whitaker in reference to Phase 5, “It is the new normal.”