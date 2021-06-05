Vaccinations in southwest Illinois lag behind rest of state as COVID infections fall

COVID-19 summary for May 29 - June 4

According to data released by the state health department June 4, the metro-east has now fully vaccinated 241,095 people out of the estimated 660,225 who live in the region.

In addition, 494,474 doses of the vaccine have been administered throughout the seven counties.

That represents an increase of 3,584 full vaccinations since the BND last reported data May 28 and an increase of at least one dose of the vaccine to 7,215 people in the region since May 28.

Meanwhile, Madison and St. Clair counties have combined to administer 397,352 vaccine doses, an increase of 6,261 from the previous week. Additionally, the two counties have fully vaccinated 192,811 against the coronavirus, an uptick of 3,087 from the previous week.

More specifically, Madison County has administered 202,992 COVID-19 vaccines and fully vaccinated 99,264 residents, while St. Clair County has administered 194,360 vaccines and fully vaccinated 93,547 individuals.

As of June 4, all of the metro-east’s seven counties had fully vaccinated more than 30% of their entire population. As a region, 36% of the metro-east’s population has been fully vaccinated.

In total, more than 5.3 million Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 41.97% of the state’s population, according to Illinois Department of Health data.

The state health department listed Region 4 as having a seven-day average positivity rate of 2.0% on June 4, down from 2.5% a week ago. Also on June 4, the state reported a daily positivity rate of 2.0%, down from 4.5% a week ago. The daily positivity rate fluctuated between a low of 1.4% and a high of 4.0% the past week.

Meanwhile, intensive care unit bed availability was at 31% on June 4, down slightly from 32% a week ago. Over the past week, the ICU bed availability ranged from a low of 29% to a high of 32%.

Overall, the region saw an increase of 224 cases from the prior week, primarily from Madison and St. Clair counties, which combined for 537 of the 595 new cases.

Breakdown for Region 4 from May 29 - June 4

New cases: 443 (-152 from May 28)

New deaths: 1 (-1 from May 28) (Clinton County reported 1 new death)





Total vaccine doses administered (as of June 4): 494,474 (+7,215) from May 28 - June 4)

Daily positivity rate (as of June 4): 1.4 (-0.6 from May 28)

7-day average positivity rate (as of June 4): 2.0% (-0.5 from May 28)

Regional hospitalizations: 17 (-4 since May 28) (provided by St. Clair County)

Regional patients on ventilators: 0 (-2 since May 28) (provided by St. Clair County)

ICU bed availability (as of June 4): 31% (+0.1 from May 28)

ST. CLAIR COUNTY

New data from May 29 - June 4: 357 new positives, 0 new deaths, 3,316 new tests administered, 280 new recoveries, 1 fewer patient on a ventilator

Total overall: 31,169 positives, 479 deaths, 265,397 tests administered, 30,567 recoveries, 8 patients hospitalized with 0 patients on a ventilator

Vaccines administered: 3,140 doses from May 28 - June 4, bringing the total to 194,360

% of population fully vaccinated: 35.83%

Congregate living facilities: No new data.

Positivity rates (as of June 4; difference noted is from May 28): Daily — 1.9% (-0.2); 7-day average — 2.0% (-0.1)

MADISON COUNTY

New data from May 29 - June 4: 68 new positives, 2 new deaths, 3,569 new tests administered, 122 new recoveries, 1 additional patient hospitalized, 1 less patient on a ventilator

Total overall: 30,303 positives, 502 deaths, 329,217 tests administered, 30,231 recoveries, 6 patients hospitalized with 0 patients on a ventilator

Vaccines administered: 3,121 doses from May 28 - June 4, bringing the total to 202,992

% of population fully vaccinated: 37.53%

Positivity rate (as of June 4; difference noted is from May 28): Daily — 1.8 (-1.2); 7-day average — 2.5% (-1.4)

CLINTON COUNTY

New data from May 29 - June 4: 3 new positives, 1 new death, 1 new recovery

Total overall: 5,778 positives, 91 deaths, 5,680 recoveries, 0 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 180 doses from May 28 - June 4, bringing the total to 27,787

% of population fully vaccinated: 36.99%

Positivity rates (as of June 4; difference noted is from May 28): Daily — 0.0% (-0.5); 7-day average — 0.7% (no change)

RANDOLPH COUNTY

New data from May 29 - June 3: 3 new positives, 8 new recoveries

Total overall: 4,183 positives, 87 deaths, 4,094 recoveries, 0 patients hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 235 doses from May 28 - June 4, bringing the total to 19,430

% of population fully vaccinated: 30.06%

Positivity rates (as of June 4; difference noted is from May 28): Daily — 3.8% (+2.3); 7-day average — 0.6% (-0.2)

MONROE COUNTY

New data from May 29 - June 4: 8 new positives

Total overall: 4,408 positives, 92 deaths, 1 patient hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 316 doses from May 28 - June 4, bringing the total to 29,453

% of population fully vaccinated: 42.16%

Positivity rates (as of June 4; difference noted is from May 28): Daily — 4.8% (+3.1); 7-day average — 3.6% (+1.6)

BOND COUNTY

New data from May 29 - June 4: No new data.

Total overall: 2,245 positives, 24 deaths

Vaccines administered: 103 doses from May 28 - June 4, bringing the total to 10,314

% of population fully vaccinated: 30.12%

Positivity rates (as of May 25; difference noted is from May 28): Daily — 3.4% (-5.1); 7-day average — 6.0% (+1.6)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

New data from May 29 - June 4: 1 new positive, 2 new recoveries

Total overall: 1,659 positives, 29 deaths, 1,640 recoveries, 1 patient hospitalized

Vaccines administered: 120 doses from May 28 - June 4, bringing the total to 10,138

% of population fully vaccinated: 37.33%

Positivity rates (as of June 4; difference noted is from May 28): Daily — 0.0% (-11.1); 7-day average — 1.0% (-1.2)

Illinois reports new COVID cases, deaths Friday

This information is provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

New cases of COVID-19: 626 on Friday

New deaths: 15 on Friday

New COVID-19 tests: 65,300 on Friday

Total cases: 1,380,261 (+4,104 from May 29 - June 4)

Total deaths: 22,880 (+141 from May 29 - June 4)

Total tests: 24,796,789 (+306,126 from May 29 - June 4)

Total Illinoisans fully vaccinated against COVID-19: 5,347,362 (+138,952 from May 29 - June 4)— or 41.97% of the population

Total vaccine doses administered: 11,427,833 (+252,177 from May 29 - June 4)

Hospitalizations: 901 (-314from last week)

People in ICU: 247 (-67from last week)

People on ventilators: 140 (-32 from last week

Statewide positivity rate (from May 29 - June 4): 1.6% (-0.3 from last week)

Nation, world COVID-19 statistics

Here are the latest available statistics from the Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus map and Worldometer as of Friday afternoon:

U.S.: 34,177,015 cases, 611,678 deaths, 28,026,372 recoveries





34,177,015 cases, 611,678 deaths, 28,026,372 recoveries World: 173,139,228 cases, 3,723,075 deaths, 155,921,900 recoveries





Testing in southwestern Illinois, change at St. Clair Square site

Here are some upcoming free coronavirus testing options:

Friday, June 4: 9-11 a.m. COVID-19 rapid testing at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, 1899 Methodist St., Carlyle.

Additionally, the Illinois Department of Public Health will continue to deploy mobile testing teams to locations in East St. Louis, including 4601 State St., 8 a.m.-to 4 p.m. every Sunday and Monday. Capacity is limited, and hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment.

The testing site at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis has been moved to St. Clair Square mall, in the parking lot behind Dillard’s. The facility previously was open daily. Now, per county health officials, it will be open Monday-Wednesday-Friday-Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation also offer daily testing in Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.

Vaccination sites

The following locations are COVID-19 vaccination sites:

Tuesday, June 1, through Saturday, June 5 (Pfizer): 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Gateway Convention Center, 1 Gateway Drice, Collinsville. 12 & older eligible. Parent/guardian must accompany minors age 12-17. Walk-ins welcome; appointments preferred. Register at www.madisconchd.org.





8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Gateway Convention Center, 1 Gateway Drice, Collinsville. 12 & older eligible. Parent/guardian must accompany minors age 12-17. Walk-ins welcome; appointments preferred. Register at www.madisconchd.org. Wednesday, June 9: HSHS Medical Group is offering Pfizer COVID vaccines from 8 am to noon at HSHS Medical Group Multispecialty Care, 1188 Illinois 157, Suite 100, Edwardsville. The vaccine is available to community members 12 years and older. A parent or guardian must accompany those age 12-17 when they receive the vaccine. Schedule an appointment by calling 1-844-216-4707 or online using the patient portal called MyChart.

HSHS Medical Group is offering Pfizer COVID vaccines from 8 am to noon at HSHS Medical Group Multispecialty Care, 1188 Illinois 157, Suite 100, Edwardsville. The vaccine is available to community members 12 years and older. A parent or guardian must accompany those age 12-17 when they receive the vaccine. Schedule an appointment by calling 1-844-216-4707 or online using the patient portal called MyChart. Every Monday-Tuesday and Thursday-Sunday (closed Wednesday) until Saturday, May 30: 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the St. Clair County Fairgrounds, 200 South Belt East #2650, Belleville. https://www.facebook.com/SCC.HealthDepartment/. This site will close permanently Saturday, May 30.

Every Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 330 W. Main St., Belleville. As vaccine supply allows.

Every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday: Child and adult immunization clinics at the Madison County Health Department, 101 Edwardsville Road, Wood River. By appointment only. Call 618-692-8954 ext. 2. For more information, visit: http://www.co.madison.il.us/.../immunization_clinic.php.

Additionally, people can now call 1-844-216-4707 to make an appointment for a COVID vaccine at any HSHS vaccine clinic. Locally, HSHS vaccine clinics are located in O’Fallon, Edwardsville and Highland. For more information, visit www.hshs.org/vaccine.

O’Fallon and Edwardsville: Vaccine appointments are required. COVID vaccine appointments are available to Illinois residents who are 16 years and older. Call 1-844-216-4707 to schedule, or people can schedule online. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital is administering a limited number of second dose vaccines through the end of April and then will pause their vaccine clinic and direct patients to HSHS Medical Group locations. HSHS Medical Group will continue to offer first and second doses at HSHS Medical Group Multispecialty Care, located at 1188 Illinois 157, Suite 100, in Edwardsville; and HSHS Medical Group Family Medicine, located at 1512 N. Green Mount Road, in O’Fallon. Additionally, COVID vaccines for 12- to 15-year-olds are now available. Call 1-844-216-4707 for an appointment.

Vaccine appointments are required. COVID vaccine appointments are available to Illinois residents who are 16 years and older. Call 1-844-216-4707 to schedule, or people can schedule online. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital is administering a limited number of second dose vaccines through the end of April and then will pause their vaccine clinic and direct patients to HSHS Medical Group locations. HSHS Medical Group will continue to offer first and second doses at HSHS Medical Group Multispecialty Care, located at 1188 Illinois 157, Suite 100, in Edwardsville; and HSHS Medical Group Family Medicine, located at 1512 N. Green Mount Road, in O’Fallon. Additionally, COVID vaccines for 12- to 15-year-olds are now available. Call 1-844-216-4707 for an appointment. Drive-Thru Care – O’Fallon: People can make vaccination appointments from 1-4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Walk-ins are welcome from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. This location is at 406 Hartman Lane, O’Fallon.

COVID-19 definition key