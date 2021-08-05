Coronavirus

St. Clair County officials continue to stress vaccinations for southwest IL residents

With COVID-19 infections in southwestern Illinois still rising due largely to the delta variant, St. Clair County officials remain steadfast in pushing getting vaccinated.

In St. Clair County specifically, for the week of July 29-Aug. 4, officials announced 755 new positive cases. The county also reported one new death Wednesday, bringing the totals to 33,976 cases and 491 deaths since the pandemic began.

Additionally, 26 of the 27 ZIP codes reported increases for the second consecutive week. Summerfield again was the only ZIP code not to report any new cases.

St. Clair County is part of what the Illinois Department of Public Health classifies as Region 4, which also includes Bond, Clinton, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, and Washington counties.

“It’s the delta variant that’s causing this, and, certainly, we know that this variant is brought about by the fact that people who haven’t been vaccinated are bringing these variants about,” St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern said during Wednesday’s weekly COVID briefing. ”That’s why it’s extremely important for your community to get vaccinated. We encourage you to do that.”

St. Clair County Health Department Director Myla Blandford called on the entire region to work together. She also noted the amount of breakthrough cases both locally and statewide stood at .01% as of Wednesday.

“It’s a community. It’s a region that we have to work together and achieve these goals,” she said during the briefing. “The vaccine is available. If you’re home bound and you need vaccine, reach out to the health department. We’ll do whatever we can to get the vaccine to you.”

St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency Director Herb Simmons, meanwhile, again expressed exasperation over people able to get vaccinated choosing not to.

“It’s really ridiculous that we’re having to go through this again,” he said. “We have that tool available to us and a lot of people, a lot of the Team St. Clair members, have taken advantage of that. But there’s still a percentage of people out there that haven’t for whatever reason. It’s unfortunate. I don’t know what else we can do to get the word out.’’

Positivity rate, ICU bed data

Positivity rate is one key metric the Illinois Department of Public Health measures. Here is a brief look at the seven-day rate fluctuations for Region 4 and its counties from one week ago and one month ago, according to the most recent data released by the state health department on Wednesday:

“We hope that we can reverse this trend,” Simmons said. “Because it’s definitely going the wrong way. We can do that with your help. We’ve done it before.”

Another key metric is ICU bed availability, which stayed at 28% a fourth-straight day in Region 4 on Wednesday, according to data released by the Illinois Department of Public Health. That figure stood at 20% one week ago and at 33% a month ago.

Update from across the river in St. Louis

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force released the following data slides, combining figures from the four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital) that are part of the task force.

The data for Wednesday is as follows:

Testing options

The Illinois Department of Public Health has mobile testing teams at locations in East St. Louis, including 4601 State St., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Sunday and Monday. Capacity is limited, and hours of operation are subject to change based on available equipment.

Another testing site is at St. Clair Square mall, in the parking lot behind Dillard’s. It is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Wednesday-Friday-Saturday. Several area pharmacies and Memorial and St. Elizabeth’s hospitals also offer testing.

In Madison County, CVS and Walgreens locations offer free testing. Touchette Regional Hospital and Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation also offer daily testing in Wood River. Call 618-646-2596 for an appointment.

“If you’re not feeling good, go get tested,” Simmons said.

Where to find the COVID vaccine in the metro-east

Local health departments and pharmacies continue to offer the shot.

In St. Clair County, the location at 330 W. Main St. in Belleville is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. People can use the drive-up option for the Pfizer vaccine, but need an appointment for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

Additional options include chain stores such as Walgreens and CVS or local pharmacies like the Freeburg Pharmacy and the Smithton Pharmacy. There is walk-in availability, but appointments are recommended.

Also, New Life in Christ Church, 689 Troy-Scott Road, O’Fallon, will host the following vaccine clinic:

For more information on this clinic, call 618-632-6542 or email nlreceptionist@nlicic.org.

In Madison County, the health department is holding clinics for child and adult immunizations on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays by appointment only. Call (618) 692-8954 to schedule an appointment. For more information, visit: http://www.co.madison.il.us/.../immunization_clinic.php

Here are additional upcoming vaccination opportunities in Madison County:

Amy Yeager, director of community health public information officer for the Madison County Health Department, said recently all the pharmacies in the county, specifically all the Walgreens and CVS locations, are giving the vaccine as well.

She also recommended calling local pediatrician offices.

“A lot of the pediatrician offices in our county have the vaccine,” Yeager said. “A lot of them are giving the vaccine to people who aren’t even their patients.”

Town Hall meeting

Join IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike for a virtual town hall meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, for an update on “The current state of the pandemic in the Region 4 area.”

Meeting info

