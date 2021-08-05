Madison, St. Clair counties leading charge in southwest IL COVID vaccination uptick

The number of people in southwestern Illinois getting vaccinated from COVID-19 is rising.

According to data released by the Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday, in Madison and St. Clair counties alone, there was an increase of 4,626 people the past week who now have received both doses of the vaccine.

Overall, Madison County saw an increase of 2,576 people who are fully vaccinated, while St. Clair’s total jumped by 2,050. Meanwhile, according to Illinois Department of Public Health data Wednesday, Madison County’s seven-day rolling average of vaccinations is 840, while St. Clair’s stood at 714.

For St. Clair County, nearly 43% of the population has been fully vaccinated, while approximately 56% has received at least one shot.

“It’s going the way we like to see it,” St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency Director Herb Simmons said Wednesday. “We’re seeing a slight uptick in the first time doses, which is good. We definitely like seeing that.”

Simmons cited the combination of people conducting their own research and perhaps personal experiences, along with the media spreading awareness, for the vaccination increase.

“I think people who were hesitant the last several months ... they’ve heard different things,” Simmons said. “I think people may know somebody who has gotten the virus or they may know someone who has died from it or ended up on a ventilator ... and people are starting to realize this thing is for real and wanting to be part of the solution.

“I also think the media is helping get the word out there that vaccination is the best tool we can use. The (Belleville News-Democrat) article about the myths out there, I think that helps because people can go and research that stuff themselves.”

In total, 286,172 metro-east residents have been fully vaccinated out of the estimated 660,225 who live in the region, or approximately 43.3%. That’s an increase of 5,350 people from one week ago. Region 4 consists of Bond, Clinton, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, St. Clair and Washington counties.

Additionally, according to Wednesday’s data, 6,524,981 Illinois residents have been fully vaccinated, or 51.21%. That’s an increase of 84,422 from one week ago.

Region 4’s vaccine update

Here is the latest vaccination data from Region 4 for people who have received both shots:

Bond County: 5,917 people have been fully vaccinated, or 35.58% of the population. That’s an increase of 138 people from one week ago.

5,917 people have been fully vaccinated, or 35.58% of the population. That’s an increase of 138 people from one week ago. Clinton County: 16,517 people have been fully vaccinated, or 43.88% of the population. That’s an increase of 113 people from one week ago.

16,517 people have been fully vaccinated, or 43.88% of the population. That’s an increase of 113 people from one week ago. Madison County: 117,804 people have been fully vaccinated, or 44.54% of the population. That’s an increase of 2,576 people from one week ago.

117,804 people have been fully vaccinated, or 44.54% of the population. That’s an increase of 2,576 people from one week ago. Monroe County: 16,485 people have been fully vaccinated, or 48.01% of the population. That’s an increase of 235 people from one week ago.

16,485 people have been fully vaccinated, or 48.01% of the population. That’s an increase of 235 people from one week ago. Randolph County: 12,145 people have been fully vaccinated, or 37.83% of the population. That’s an increase of 152 people from one week ago.

12,145 people have been fully vaccinated, or 37.83% of the population. That’s an increase of 152 people from one week ago. St. Clair County: 111,318 people have been fully vaccinated, or 42.64% of the population. That’s an increase of 2,050 people from one week ago.

111,318 people have been fully vaccinated, or 42.64% of the population. That’s an increase of 2,050 people from one week ago. Washington County: 5,986 people have been fully vaccinated, or 42.77% of the population. That’s an increase of 86 people from one week ago.

“The vaccine is readily available and safe. It’s put out there every day. You have access to it. There really are no excuses. If you can get it, you should get it,” St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern said during Wednesday’s daily press briefing.

Kern also recognized certain segments of the population are unable to get vaccinated, such as for religious reasons.