Illinois announces new mask rules for schools as fight against COVID continues

Parents and Speak for Students members rally July 26, 2021, outside Silver Creek Elementary in Troy, Illinois, ahead of a Triad Unit 2 School Board meeting. The group wants parents to be able to make the decision on student mask wearing. dholtmann@bnd.com

All Illinois students in public and private schools will be required to wear masks this fall, regardless of vaccination status, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Wednesday afternoon.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have given districts more local control when developing COVID safety plans for schools, compared to last year.

However, with the highly-contagious delta variant of the virus spreading, COVID cases and hospitalizations are rising one again in Illinois, after bottoming out in June.

Currently, only children 12 years old and older are eligible to receive the vaccine, which leaves many elementary and middle school students unable to be vaccinated at this time.

Short of vaccination, health experts say that masking, social distancing, and regular hygiene and sanitation are the best ways to avoid infection.

Mother Baltimore A bi-weekly conversation about how we're covering race and identity in the Metro East, direct to your inbox on Friday afternoon. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

This is a developing story and will be updated.