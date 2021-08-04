Coronavirus
Illinois announces new mask rules for schools as fight against COVID continues
All Illinois students in public and private schools will be required to wear masks this fall, regardless of vaccination status, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Wednesday afternoon.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have given districts more local control when developing COVID safety plans for schools, compared to last year.
However, with the highly-contagious delta variant of the virus spreading, COVID cases and hospitalizations are rising one again in Illinois, after bottoming out in June.
Currently, only children 12 years old and older are eligible to receive the vaccine, which leaves many elementary and middle school students unable to be vaccinated at this time.
Short of vaccination, health experts say that masking, social distancing, and regular hygiene and sanitation are the best ways to avoid infection.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
