Madison, St. Clair counties report increase in COVID-19 vaccinations among residents

As COVID cases rise in southwestern Illinois, so do vaccinations.

According to data released by the Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday, 290,839 metro-east residents have been fully vaccinated out of the estimated 660,225 who live in the region, or about 44%. That’s an increase of 4,667 people from one week ago and an uptick of 10,017 the past two weeks combined.

Madison and St. Clair counties are leading the charge for the vaccine surge, combining to fully vaccinate more than 4,000 people in the past week and more than 8,600 the past two weeks combined, according to IDPH data.

“The vaccine is readily available and safe. It’s put out there every day. You have access to it. There really are no excuses. If you can get it, you should get it,” St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern said recently, while recognizing certain segments of the population are unable to get vaccinated, such as for religious reasons.

Here is the latest vaccination data from Region 4:

Bond County: 5,993 people have been fully vaccinated, or 36.04% of the population. That’s an increase of 76 people from one week ago.

Clinton County: 16,636 people have been fully vaccinated, or 44.20% of the population. That's an increase of 119 people from one week ago.

Madison County: 119,933 people have been fully vaccinated, or 45.35% of the population. That's an increase of 2,129 people from one week ago.

Monroe County: 16,716 people have been fully vaccinated, or 48.69% of the population. That's an increase of 231 people from one week ago.

Randolph County: 12,291 people have been fully vaccinated, or 38.28% of the population. That's an increase of 146 people from one week ago.

St. Clair County: 113,217 people have been fully vaccinated, or 43.37% of the population. That's an increase of 1,899 people from one week ago.

Washington County: 5,986 people have been fully vaccinated, or 43.25% of the population. That's an increase of 67 people from one week ago.

For state totals, per Wednesday’s data, 6,505,315 Illinois residents have been fully vaccinated, or 51.06%. That’s an increase of 64,756 from two weeks ago.