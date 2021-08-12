Coronavirus

Madison, St. Clair counties report increase in COVID-19 vaccinations among residents

As COVID cases rise in southwestern Illinois, so do vaccinations.

According to data released by the Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday, 290,839 metro-east residents have been fully vaccinated out of the estimated 660,225 who live in the region, or about 44%. That’s an increase of 4,667 people from one week ago and an uptick of 10,017 the past two weeks combined.

Madison and St. Clair counties are leading the charge for the vaccine surge, combining to fully vaccinate more than 4,000 people in the past week and more than 8,600 the past two weeks combined, according to IDPH data.

“The vaccine is readily available and safe. It’s put out there every day. You have access to it. There really are no excuses. If you can get it, you should get it,” St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern said recently, while recognizing certain segments of the population are unable to get vaccinated, such as for religious reasons.

Here is the latest vaccination data from Region 4:

For state totals, per Wednesday’s data, 6,505,315 Illinois residents have been fully vaccinated, or 51.06%. That’s an increase of 64,756 from two weeks ago.

