Are your neighbors vaccinated? Here’s a breakdown of southwestern Illinois ZIP codes

Have you ever wondered how many people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in your area? There’s a way to tell.

The Illinois Department of Public Health tracks the number of people who have been vaccinated in every ZIP code in the state through a map on its website.

To see how many people have been vaccinated in your zip code, visit www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccination-zip-code.

Currently, 304,154 people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in the metro-east, which includes St. Clair, Madison, Clinton, Washington, Bond, Monroe and Randolph counties. Of the total 660,223 people who live in those counties, 46.06% have been fully vaccinated, lagging behind the state-wide vaccination rate of 51.26%.

Much of the region began seeing vaccination rates drop steeply after March and the large number of unvaccinated individuals is leading to a new surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, according to area doctors who are seeing hospital beds fill at a rate not seen since the height of the pandemic.

Mother Baltimore A bi-weekly conversation about how we're covering race and identity in the Metro East, direct to your inbox on Friday afternoon. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

However, since cases began to surge recently, the weekly average of vaccinations has begun to grow again in the region. In every metro-east county, the weekly average of people vaccinated has grown since July.

Here are the vaccination rates in ZIP codes in the metro-east as of this past week :