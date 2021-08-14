Coronavirus
Are your neighbors vaccinated? Here’s a breakdown of southwestern Illinois ZIP codes
Have you ever wondered how many people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in your area? There’s a way to tell.
The Illinois Department of Public Health tracks the number of people who have been vaccinated in every ZIP code in the state through a map on its website.
To see how many people have been vaccinated in your zip code, visit www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccination-zip-code.
Currently, 304,154 people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in the metro-east, which includes St. Clair, Madison, Clinton, Washington, Bond, Monroe and Randolph counties. Of the total 660,223 people who live in those counties, 46.06% have been fully vaccinated, lagging behind the state-wide vaccination rate of 51.26%.
Much of the region began seeing vaccination rates drop steeply after March and the large number of unvaccinated individuals is leading to a new surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, according to area doctors who are seeing hospital beds fill at a rate not seen since the height of the pandemic.
However, since cases began to surge recently, the weekly average of vaccinations has begun to grow again in the region. In every metro-east county, the weekly average of people vaccinated has grown since July.
Here are the vaccination rates in ZIP codes in the metro-east as of this past week :
- East St. Louis (62204) - 1,327 people fully vaccinated, or 16.6% of the population
- Centreville (62207) - 1,803 people fully vaccinated, or 20.23% of the population
- Venice (62090) - 286 people fully vaccinated, or 22.12% of the population
- Cahokia (62206) - 3,363 people fully vaccinated, or 22.24% of the population
- East St. Louis (62201) - 1,722 people fully vaccinated, or 22.75% of the population
- Madison (62060) - 1,194 people fully vaccinated, or 26.04% of the population
- South Roxana (62087) - 569 people fully vaccinated, or 26.2% of the population
- Brooklyn (62059) - 121 people fully vaccinated, or 26.77% of the population
- Hartford (62048) - 551 people fully vaccinated, or 27.06% of the population
- Scott Air Force Base (62225) - 1,398 people fully vaccinated, or 27.26% of the population
- Irvington (62848) 199 people fully vaccinated, or 27.79% of the population
- Centreville (62203) - 2,366 people fully vaccinated, or 28.6% of the population
- Prairie du Rocher (62277) - 401 people fully vaccinated, or 29.42% of the population
- Lenzburg (62255) - 380 people fully vaccinated, or 29.71% of the population
- Tilden (62292) - 260 people fully vaccinated, or 29.38% of the population
- New Douglas (62074) - 395 people fully vaccinated, or 29.63% of the population
- Chester (62233) - 2,631 people fully vaccinated, or 30.19% of the population
- East Carondelet(62240) - 538 people fully vaccinated, or 31.15% of the population
- Evansville (62242) - 512 people fully vaccinated, or 32.32% of the population
- Dupo (62239) - 1,541 people fully vaccinated, or 32.68% of the population
- Richview (62877) 188 people fully vaccinated, or 32.7% of the population
- East St. Louis (62205) - 2,647 people fully vaccinated, or 33.06% of the population
- Smithboro (62284) - 189 people fully vaccinated, or 34.43% of the population
- Mulberry Grove (62262) - 521 people fully vaccinated, or 34.66% of the population
- Cottage Hills (62018) - 1,067 people fully vaccinated, or 35.17% of the population
- Livingston (62058) - 270 people fully vaccinated, or 35.67% of the population
- Pocahontas (62275) - 1,322 people fully vaccinated, or 35.68% of the population
- Sorento (62086) 452 people fully vaccinated, or 35.79% of the population
- New Athens (62264) - 1,361 people fully vaccinated, or 36.34% of the population
- Ellis Grove (62241) - 360 people fully vaccinated, or 36.4% of the population
- Rockwood (62280) - 150 people fully vaccinated, or 33.71% of the population
- Keyesport (62253) 216 people fully vaccinated, or 37.05% of the population
- Greenville (62246) - 3,674 people fully vaccinated, or 37.05% of the population
- Beckemeyer (62219) - 354 people fully vaccinated, or 37.11% of the population
Baldwin (62217) - 296 people fully vaccinated, or 37.17% of the population
- Granite City/Pontoon Beach (62040) - 15,922 people fully vaccinated, or 37.27% of the population
- Ashley (62808) - 537 people fully vaccinated, or 37.34% of the population
- Pierron (62273) - 111 people fully vaccinated, or 37.76% of the population
- Carlyle (62231) 2,894 people fully vaccinated, or 38.92% of the population
- Pinckneyville (62274) 3,061 people fully vaccinated, or 38.96% of the population
- Bartelsto (62218) 709 people fully vaccinated, or 38.96% of the population
- East Alton (62024) - 3,893 people fully vaccinated, or 39.31% of the population
- Coulterville (62237) - 958 people fully vaccinated, or 39.34% of the population
- Alton (62002) - 12,688 people fully vaccinated, or 40.85% of the population
- Holyeton (62803) 441 people fully vaccinated, or 40.91% of the population
- Steeleville (62288) - 1,268 people fully vaccinated, or 40.98% of the population
- Worden (62097) 1,259 people fully vaccinated, or 41.09% of the population
- Sparta (62286) - 2,512 people fully vaccinated, or 41.11% of the population
- Roxana (62084) - 607 people fully vaccinated, or 41.46% of the population
- Marissa (62257) - 1,125 people fully vaccinated, or 42.01% of the population
- Moro (62067) - 1,159 people fully vaccinated, or 42.07% of the population
- Valmeyer (62295) - 654 people fully vaccinated, or 42.28% of the population
- Wood River (62095) - 4,465 people fully vaccinated, or 42.71% of the population
- Red Bud (62278) - 2,795 people fully vaccinated, or 42.72% of the population
- Hoffman (62250) 199 people fully vaccinated, or 43.17% of the population
- Lebanon (62254) - 2,768 people fully vaccinated, or 43.99% of the population
- Albers (62215) - 830 people fully vaccinated, or 43.52% of the population
Bethalto (62010) - 5,041 people fully vaccinated, or 44.39% of the population
Summerfield (62289) - 156 people fully vaccinated, or 44.44% of the population
- Addieville (62214) 554 people fully vaccinated, or 44.61% of the population
- Oakdale/Lively Grove (62268) - 319 people fully vaccinated, or 44.8% of the population
- Belleville (62221) - 13,519 people fully vaccinated, or 45.14% of the population
- Okawville/Covington (62271) - 978 people fully vaccinated, or 45.42% of the population
- Collinsville (62234) - 14,710 people fully vaccinated, or 45.36% of the population
- Alhambra (62001) - 818 people fully vaccinated, or 45.55% of the population
- Hecker (62248) - 181 people fully vaccinated, or 46.29% of the population
- Nashville (62263) - 2,346 people fully vaccinated, or 46.6% of the population
- Columbia (62236) - 6,594 people fully vaccinated, or 47.93% of the population
- Belleville (62220) - 8,792 people fully vaccinated, or 48.04% of the population
- Caseyville (62232) - 3,249 people fully vaccinated, or 48.46% of the population
- Marine (62061) - 818 people fully vaccinated, or 48.95% of the population
- Fairview Heights (62208) - 8,108 people fully vaccinated, or 49.09% of the population
- Fults (62244) - 442 people fully vaccinated, or 49.28% of the population
- Belleville/Swansea (62226) - 14,239 people fully vaccinated, or 49.67% of the population
- New Baden (62265) - 2189 people fully vaccinated, or 49.85% of the population
- Highland (62249) - 7,738 people fully vaccinated, or 49.9% of the population
- Godfrey (62035) - 8,258 people fully vaccinated, or 49.9% of the population
- Saint Jacob (62281) - 1,357 people fully vaccinated, or 50.04% of the population
- Belleville (62223) - 8,205 people fully vaccinated, or 50.31% of the population
- Germantown (62245) - 854 people fully vaccinated, or 50.47% of the population
- Millstadt (62260) - 3,768 people fully vaccinated, or 50.88% of the population
- Aviston (62216) 1,405 people fully vaccinated, or 51.28% of the population
Trenton (62293) - 2,284 people fully vaccinated, or 51.59% of the population
Breese (62230) - 3,248 people fully vaccinated, or 51.71% of the population
Dorsey (62021) - 479 people fully vaccinated, or 52.07% of the population
Freeburg (62243) 3,024 people fully vaccinated, or 52.18% of the population
Edwardsville (62025) 17,943 people fully vaccinated, or 52.29% of the population
Waterloo (62298) - 8,757 people fully vaccinated, or 52.73% of the population
Mascoutah/Fayetteville (62258) 4,903 people fully vaccinated, or 52.99% of the population
Troy (62294) - 7,606 people fully vaccinated, or 53.88% of the population
Du Bois (62831) 225 people fully vaccinated, or 54.61% of the population
Smithton (62285) - 2,473 people fully vaccinated, or 55.75% of the population
Glen Carbon (62034) - 7,805 people fully vaccinated, or 57.12% of the population
- O’Fallon (62269) - 18,389 people fully vaccinated, or 57.41% of the population
Maryville (62062) - 4,654 people fully vaccinated, or 58.12% of the population
Hamel (62046) - 457 people fully vaccinated, or 59.43% of the population
Radom (62876) - 98 people fully vaccinated, or 61.64% of the population
New Memphis (62266) 56 people fully vaccinated, or 65.52% of the population
St. Libory (62282) 308 people fully vaccinated, or 75.86% of the population
