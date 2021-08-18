Coronavirus
Southwestern IL areas see growing vaccination rates. How is your ZIP code doing?
More people are getting vaccinated against COVID-19 in the metro-east and an online tool can help you track where it’s happening.
The Illinois Department of Public Health tracks the number of people who have been vaccinated in every ZIP code in the state through a map on its website. The data is updated weekly.
Currently, 299,258 of the the total 660,223 people who live in the metro-east have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in the metro-east, which includes St. Clair, Madison, Clinton, Washington, Bond, Monroe and Randolph counties.
Here are the vaccination rates in ZIP codes in the metro-east as of this past week :
- East St. Louis (62204) - 1,386 (+59) people fully vaccinated, or 17.43% of the population
- Centreville (62207) - 1,872 (+69) people fully vaccinated, or 21% of the population
- Venice (62090) - 286 (+13) people fully vaccinated, or 23.12% of the population
- Cahokia (62206) - 3,500 (+137) people fully vaccinated, or 23.15% of the population
- East St. Louis (62201) - 1,773 (+53) people fully vaccinated, or 23.42% of the population
- South Roxana (62087) - 592 (+23) people fully vaccinated, or 26.2% of the population
- Madison (62060) - 1,228 (+34) people fully vaccinated, or 26.78% of the population
- Brooklyn (62059) - 123 (+2) people fully vaccinated, or 27.21% of the population
- Scott Air Force Base (62225) - 1,429 (+25) people fully vaccinated, or 27.26% of the population
Irvington (62848) 202 (+3) people fully vaccinated, or 28.21% of the population
- Hartford (62048) - 519 (+10) people fully vaccinated, or 28.32% of the population
- Centreville (62203) - 2,435 (+69) people fully vaccinated, or 29.47% of the population
- Prairie du Rocher (62277) - 409 (+8) people fully vaccinated, or 30.01% of the population
- Lenzburg (62255) - 396 (+16) people fully vaccinated, or 30.96% of the population
- Tilden (62292) - 264 (+4) people fully vaccinated, or 29.83% of the population
- New Douglas (62074) - 408 (+13) people fully vaccinated, or 30.61% of the population
- Chester (62233) - 2,707 (+76) people fully vaccinated, or 27.96% of the population
- East Carondelet (62240) - 551 (+13) people fully vaccinated, or 31.91% of the population
- Evansville (62242) - 472 (+12) people fully vaccinated, or 32.66% of the population
- Dupo (62239) - 1,586 (+45) people fully vaccinated, or 33.64% of the population
- Richview (62877) 193 (+5) people fully vaccinated, or 33.57% of the population
- East St. Louis (62205) - 2,719 (+72) people fully vaccinated, or 33.96% of the population
- Smithboro (62284) - 198 (+9) people fully vaccinated, or 36.07% of the population
- Mulberry Grove (62262) - 528 (+7) people fully vaccinated, or 35.13% of the population
- Cottage Hills (62018) - 1,101 (+34) people fully vaccinated, or 36.29% of the population
- Livingston (62058) - 285 (+15) people fully vaccinated, or 37.65% of the population
- Pocahontas (62275) - 1,365 (+43) people fully vaccinated, or 36.84% of the population
- Sorento (62086) 462 (+10) people fully vaccinated, or 36.58% of the population
- New Athens (62264) - 1,405 (+44)people fully vaccinated, or 37.52% of the population
- Ellis Grove (62241) - 369 (+9) people fully vaccinated, or 37.31% of the population
- Rockwood (62280) - 157 (+7) people fully vaccinated, or 35.28% of the population
- Keyesport (62253) 220 (+4) people fully vaccinated, or 37.74% of the population
- Greenville (62246) - 3,847 (+173) people fully vaccinated, or 38.8% of the population
- Beckemeyer (62219) - 363 (+9) people fully vaccinated, or 38.05% of the population
Baldwin (62217) - 281 (+2) people fully vaccinated, or 37.57% of the population
- Granite City/Pontoon Beach (62040) - 16,279 (+357) people fully vaccinated, or 38.35% of the population
- Ashley (62808) - 548 (+11) people fully vaccinated, or 38.11% of the population
- Pierron (62273) - 114 (+3) people fully vaccinated, or 38.78% of the population
- Carlyle (62231) 2,962 (+68) people fully vaccinated, or 39,83% of the population
- Pinckneyville (62274) 3,102 (+41) people fully vaccinated, or 39.48% of the population
- Bartelsto (62218) 726 (+17) people fully vaccinated, or 39.89% of the population
- East Alton (62024) - 4,037 (+144) people fully vaccinated, or 40.71% of the population
- Coulterville (62237) - 977 (+19) people fully vaccinated, or 40.12% of the population
- Alton (62002) - 13,134 (+446) people fully vaccinated, or 42.29% of the population
- Holyeton (62803) 444 (+3) people fully vaccinated, or 41.19% of the population
- Steeleville (62288) - 1,179 (+37) people fully vaccinated, or 38.11% of the population
- Worden (62097) - 1,289 (+30) people fully vaccinated, or 42.36% of the population
- Sparta (62286) - 2,357 (+49) people fully vaccinated, or 38.58% of the population
- Roxana (62084) - 629 (+22) people fully vaccinated, or 42.96% of the population
- Marissa (62257) - 1,140 (+15) people fully vaccinated, or 42.57% of the population
- Moro (62067) - 1,196 (+37) people fully vaccinated, or 43.41% of the population
- Valmeyer (62295) - 673 (+19) people fully vaccinated, or 43.5% of the population
- Wood River (62095) - 4,640(+175) people fully vaccinated, or 44.38% of the population
- Red Bud (62278) - 2,862 (+67) people fully vaccinated, or 43.74% of the population
- Hoffman (62250) 201 (+2) people fully vaccinated, or 43.6% of the population
- Lebanon (62254) - 2,830 (+62) people fully vaccinated, or 44.98% of the population
- Albers (62215) - 852 (+24) people fully vaccinated, or 44.78% of the population
Bethalto (62010) - 5,228 (+247) people fully vaccinated, or 46.03% of the population
Summerfield (62289) - 159 (+3) people fully vaccinated, or 45.3% of the population
- Addieville (62214) 558 (+4) people fully vaccinated, or 45.09% of the population
- Oakdale/Lively Grove (62268) - 328 (+9) people fully vaccinated, or 46.07% of the population
- Belleville (62221) - 13,907 (+388) people fully vaccinated, or 46.44% of the population
- Okawville/Covington (62271) - 993 (+15) people fully vaccinated, or 46.12% of the population
- Collinsville (62234) - 15,177 (+467) people fully vaccinated, or 46.81% of the population
- Alhambra (62001) - 831 (+13) people fully vaccinated, or 46.27% of the population
- Hecker (62248) - 184 (+3) people fully vaccinated, or 47.06% of the population
- Nashville (62263) - 2,376 (+30) people fully vaccinated, or 46.6% of the population
New Baden (62265) - 2,053(+37) people fully vaccinated, or 46.75% of the population
- Columbia (62236) - 6,732 (+138) people fully vaccinated, or 48.94% of the population
- Belleville (62220) - 9,049 (+302) people fully vaccinated, or 49.44% of the population
- Caseyville (62232) - 3,359(+110 people fully vaccinated, or 50.1% of the population
- Marine (62061) - 836 (+18) people fully vaccinated, or 50.03% of the population
- Fairview Heights (62208) - 8,340 (+232) people fully vaccinated, or 50.5% of the population
- Fults (62244) - 449 (+7) people fully vaccinated, or 50.06% of the population
- Belleville/Swansea (62226) - 14,754 (+515) people fully vaccinated, or 51.47% of the population
- Highland (62249) - 7,923 (+185) people fully vaccinated, or 51.09% of the population
- Godfrey (62035) - 8,667 (+409) people fully vaccinated, or 52.46% of the population
- Saint Jacob (62281) - 1,397 (+40) people fully vaccinated, or 51.51% of the population
- Belleville (62223) - 8,513 (+308) people fully vaccinated, or 52.2% of the population
- Germantown (62245) - 866 (+12) people fully vaccinated, or 50.47% of the population
- Millstadt (62260) - 3,768 people fully vaccinated, or 51.18% of the population
- Aviston (62216) - 1,422 (+17) people fully vaccinated, or 51.86% of the population
Trenton (62293) - 2,342 (+58) people fully vaccinated, or 52.9% of the population
Breese (62230) - 3,370 (+122) people fully vaccinated, or 53.67% of the population
Dorsey (62021) - 488 (+9) people fully vaccinated, or 53.04% of the population
Freeburg (62243) 3,076 (+52) people fully vaccinated, or 53.08% of the population
Edwardsville (62025) 18,332 (+389) people fully vaccinated, or 53.43% of the population
Waterloo (62298) - 8,949 (+192) people fully vaccinated, or 53.88% of the population
Mascoutah/Fayetteville (62258) 5,012 (+109) people fully vaccinated, or 54.17% of the population
Troy (62294) - 7,772 (+166) people fully vaccinated, or 55.05% of the population
Du Bois (62831) 226 people fully vaccinated, or 54.85% of the population
Smithton (62285) - 2,531 (+58) people fully vaccinated, or 57.06% of the population
Glen Carbon (62034) - 8,036 (+231) people fully vaccinated, or 58.8% of the population
- O’Fallon (62269) - 18,980 (+591) people fully vaccinated, or 59.26% of the population
Maryville (62062) - 4,763 (+109) people fully vaccinated, or 59.48% of the population
Hamel (62046) - 470 (+13) people fully vaccinated, or 61.12% of the population
Radom (62876) - 108 (+10) people fully vaccinated, or 62.26% of the population
New Memphis (62266) 58 (+2) people fully vaccinated, or 66.67% of the population
St. Libory (62282) 328 (+20) people fully vaccinated, or 76.35% of the population
To see how many people have been vaccinated in your ZIP code, visit www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccination-zip-code.
Comments