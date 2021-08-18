Southwestern IL areas see growing vaccination rates. How is your ZIP code doing?

More people are getting vaccinated against COVID-19 in the metro-east and an online tool can help you track where it’s happening.

The Illinois Department of Public Health tracks the number of people who have been vaccinated in every ZIP code in the state through a map on its website. The data is updated weekly.

Currently, 299,258 of the the total 660,223 people who live in the metro-east have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in the metro-east, which includes St. Clair, Madison, Clinton, Washington, Bond, Monroe and Randolph counties.

Here are the vaccination rates in ZIP codes in the metro-east as of this past week :

East St. Louis (62204) - 1,386 (+59) people fully vaccinated, or 17.43% of the population





Centreville (62207) - 1,872 (+69) people fully vaccinated, or 21% of the population





Venice (62090) - 286 (+13) people fully vaccinated, or 23.12% of the population





Cahokia (62206) - 3,500 (+137) people fully vaccinated, or 23.15% of the population





East St. Louis (62201) - 1,773 (+53) people fully vaccinated, or 23.42% of the population

South Roxana (62087) - 592 (+23) people fully vaccinated, or 26.2% of the population

Madison (62060) - 1,228 (+34) people fully vaccinated, or 26.78% of the population

Brooklyn (62059) - 123 (+2) people fully vaccinated, or 27.21% of the population

Scott Air Force Base (62225) - 1,429 (+25) people fully vaccinated, or 27.26% of the population

Irvington (62848) 202 (+3) people fully vaccinated, or 28.21% of the population

Hartford (62048) - 519 (+10) people fully vaccinated, or 28.32% of the population





Centreville (62203) - 2,435 (+69) people fully vaccinated, or 29.47% of the population





Prairie du Rocher (62277) - 409 (+8) people fully vaccinated, or 30.01% of the population

Lenzburg (62255) - 396 (+16) people fully vaccinated, or 30.96% of the population

Tilden (62292) - 264 (+4) people fully vaccinated, or 29.83% of the population

New Douglas (62074) - 408 (+13) people fully vaccinated, or 30.61% of the population

Chester (62233) - 2,707 (+76) people fully vaccinated, or 27.96% of the population

East Carondelet (62240) - 551 (+13) people fully vaccinated, or 31.91% of the population

Evansville (62242) - 472 (+12) people fully vaccinated, or 32.66% of the population

Dupo (62239) - 1,586 (+45) people fully vaccinated, or 33.64% of the population

Richview (62877) 193 (+5) people fully vaccinated, or 33.57% of the population

East St. Louis (62205) - 2,719 (+72) people fully vaccinated, or 33.96% of the population

Smithboro (62284) - 198 (+9) people fully vaccinated, or 36.07% of the population

Mulberry Grove (62262) - 528 (+7) people fully vaccinated, or 35.13% of the population

Cottage Hills (62018) - 1,101 (+34) people fully vaccinated, or 36.29% of the population

Livingston (62058) - 285 (+15) people fully vaccinated, or 37.65% of the population

Pocahontas (62275) - 1,365 (+43) people fully vaccinated, or 36.84% of the population

Sorento (62086) 462 (+10) people fully vaccinated, or 36.58% of the population

New Athens (62264) - 1,405 (+44)people fully vaccinated, or 37.52% of the population

Ellis Grove (62241) - 369 (+9) people fully vaccinated, or 37.31% of the population

Rockwood (62280) - 157 (+7) people fully vaccinated, or 35.28% of the population

Keyesport (62253) 220 (+4) people fully vaccinated, or 37.74% of the population

Greenville (62246) - 3,847 (+173) people fully vaccinated, or 38.8% of the population

Beckemeyer (62219) - 363 (+9) people fully vaccinated, or 38.05% of the population

Baldwin (62217) - 281 (+2) people fully vaccinated, or 37.57% of the population

Granite City/Pontoon Beach (62040) - 16,279 (+357) people fully vaccinated, or 38.35% of the population

Ashley (62808) - 548 (+11) people fully vaccinated, or 38.11% of the population

Pierron (62273) - 114 (+3) people fully vaccinated, or 38.78% of the population

Carlyle (62231) 2,962 (+68) people fully vaccinated, or 39,83% of the population

Pinckneyville (62274) 3,102 (+41) people fully vaccinated, or 39.48% of the population

Bartelsto (62218) 726 (+17) people fully vaccinated, or 39.89% of the population

East Alton (62024) - 4,037 (+144) people fully vaccinated, or 40.71% of the population

Coulterville (62237) - 977 (+19) people fully vaccinated, or 40.12% of the population

Alton (62002) - 13,134 (+446) people fully vaccinated, or 42.29% of the population

Holyeton (62803) 444 (+3) people fully vaccinated, or 41.19% of the population

Steeleville (62288) - 1,179 (+37) people fully vaccinated, or 38.11% of the population

Worden (62097) - 1,289 (+30) people fully vaccinated, or 42.36% of the population

Sparta (62286) - 2,357 (+49) people fully vaccinated, or 38.58% of the population

Roxana (62084) - 629 (+22) people fully vaccinated, or 42.96% of the population

Marissa (62257) - 1,140 (+15) people fully vaccinated, or 42.57% of the population





Moro (62067) - 1,196 (+37) people fully vaccinated, or 43.41% of the population

Valmeyer (62295) - 673 (+19) people fully vaccinated, or 43.5% of the population

Wood River (62095) - 4,640(+175) people fully vaccinated, or 44.38% of the population

Red Bud (62278) - 2,862 (+67) people fully vaccinated, or 43.74% of the population

Hoffman (62250) 201 (+2) people fully vaccinated, or 43.6% of the population

Lebanon (62254) - 2,830 (+62) people fully vaccinated, or 44.98% of the population

Albers (62215) - 852 (+24) people fully vaccinated, or 44.78% of the population

Bethalto (62010) - 5,228 (+247) people fully vaccinated, or 46.03% of the population

Summerfield (62289) - 159 (+3) people fully vaccinated, or 45.3% of the population

Addieville (62214) 558 (+4) people fully vaccinated, or 45.09% of the population

Oakdale/Lively Grove (62268) - 328 (+9) people fully vaccinated, or 46.07% of the population

Belleville (62221) - 13,907 (+388) people fully vaccinated, or 46.44% of the population

Okawville/Covington (62271) - 993 (+15) people fully vaccinated, or 46.12% of the population

Collinsville (62234) - 15,177 (+467) people fully vaccinated, or 46.81% of the population





Alhambra (62001) - 831 (+13) people fully vaccinated, or 46.27% of the population

Hecker (62248) - 184 (+3) people fully vaccinated, or 47.06% of the population

Nashville (62263) - 2,376 (+30) people fully vaccinated, or 46.6% of the population

New Baden (62265) - 2,053(+37) people fully vaccinated, or 46.75% of the population

Columbia (62236) - 6,732 (+138) people fully vaccinated, or 48.94% of the population

Belleville (62220) - 9,049 (+302) people fully vaccinated, or 49.44% of the population

Caseyville (62232) - 3,359(+110 people fully vaccinated, or 50.1% of the population

Marine (62061) - 836 (+18) people fully vaccinated, or 50.03% of the population

Fairview Heights (62208) - 8,340 (+232) people fully vaccinated, or 50.5% of the population

Fults (62244) - 449 (+7) people fully vaccinated, or 50.06% of the population





Belleville/Swansea (62226) - 14,754 (+515) people fully vaccinated, or 51.47% of the population

Highland (62249) - 7,923 (+185) people fully vaccinated, or 51.09% of the population

Godfrey (62035) - 8,667 (+409) people fully vaccinated, or 52.46% of the population

Saint Jacob (62281) - 1,397 (+40) people fully vaccinated, or 51.51% of the population

Belleville (62223) - 8,513 (+308) people fully vaccinated, or 52.2% of the population

Germantown (62245) - 866 (+12) people fully vaccinated, or 50.47% of the population

Millstadt (62260) - 3,768 people fully vaccinated, or 51.18% of the population

Aviston (62216) - 1,422 (+17) people fully vaccinated, or 51.86% of the population

Trenton (62293) - 2,342 (+58) people fully vaccinated, or 52.9% of the population

Breese (62230) - 3,370 (+122) people fully vaccinated, or 53.67% of the population

Dorsey (62021) - 488 (+9) people fully vaccinated, or 53.04% of the population

Freeburg (62243) 3,076 (+52) people fully vaccinated, or 53.08% of the population

Edwardsville (62025) 18,332 (+389) people fully vaccinated, or 53.43% of the population

Waterloo (62298) - 8,949 (+192) people fully vaccinated, or 53.88% of the population

Mascoutah/Fayetteville (62258) 5,012 (+109) people fully vaccinated, or 54.17% of the population

Troy (62294) - 7,772 (+166) people fully vaccinated, or 55.05% of the population

Du Bois (62831) 226 people fully vaccinated, or 54.85% of the population

Smithton (62285) - 2,531 (+58) people fully vaccinated, or 57.06% of the population

Glen Carbon (62034) - 8,036 (+231) people fully vaccinated, or 58.8% of the population

O’Fallon (62269) - 18,980 (+591) people fully vaccinated, or 59.26% of the population

Maryville (62062) - 4,763 (+109) people fully vaccinated, or 59.48% of the population

Hamel (62046) - 470 (+13) people fully vaccinated, or 61.12% of the population

Radom (62876) - 108 (+10) people fully vaccinated, or 62.26% of the population

New Memphis (62266) 58 (+2) people fully vaccinated, or 66.67% of the population

St. Libory (62282) 328 (+20) people fully vaccinated, or 76.35% of the population

To see how many people have been vaccinated in your ZIP code, visit www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccination-zip-code.