How and when will COVID booster shots be rolled out in southwest Illinois

When, where and how will third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine be administered in St. Clair and Madison counties?

Those questions — and answers — are still be considered, according to county officials.

“We are discussing about booster shots,” St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency Director Herb Simmons said. “Nothing has been decided about when and how yet.”

St. Clair County Health Department Director Myla Blandford echoed with a similar answer.

“We are in discussion regarding the administration of third doses, but have not made a final decision,” she said.





Amy Yeager, director of community health public information officer for the Madison County Health Department, said, “We’re working on several different sets of plans. A mass vaccination plan probably will not be feasible. We do not have the staff for that.”

Individuals with compromised immune systems already are eligible to receive the booster shot. According to HSHS, guidelines include immunocompromised people who have:

Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood.

Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system.

Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system.

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome).

Advanced or untreated HIV infection.

Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response.

In St. Clair County, Blandford noted third doses are available at:

330 W. Main, Belleville: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. No appointment is necessary.

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. No appointment is necessary. St. Clair Square Mall, 134 St. Clair Square, Fairview Heights: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday. No appointment is necessary.

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday. No appointment is necessary. HSHS Drive-Thru Care - O’Fallon, 406 Hartman Lane: Vaccines are administered Tuesday and Thursday afternoons. Scheduling an appointment by phone or online is necessary. Call 1-844-216-4707 or visit https://www.hshs.org/vaccine to schedule.

BJC also offers the booster shot at three Missouri locations: Detrick Auditorium at Christian Hospital, 11133 Dunn Road (walk-ins welcome); Clayton Avenue Building, 4353 Clayton Ave., Suite 172 (walk-ins welcome); and Wentzville Convenient Care, 1520 Wentzville Parkway (appointments required). People can schedule an appointment at https://www.bjc.org/Coronavirus/Covid-19-Vaccines.

County officials also advised people check with their healthcare providers to see if they have booster shots available.

“We would encourage you talk to your healthcare provide to make sure you should get the additional dose and that it’s appropriate for you,” Yeager said. “And expect to be asked additional questions at the vaccine site to ensure you are an appropriate candidate for it.”

The booster shot is available at local Walgreens and CVS locations. No appointment are necessary at either.

Third dose for everyone

President Joe Biden’s administration says the U.S. plans to make vaccine booster shots available to anyone beginning Sept. 20. That’s subject to authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, however.

It’s being recommended only individuals eight months out from their second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines receive a third dose.

Currently, it’s not being recommended that people who had a Johnson and Johnson vaccine receive a booster, but studies are ongoing.

Additionally, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending patients receive the same brand vaccine they received for their first two doses as long as it is available. The CDC, however, says it is also acceptable to receive a different brand if the first brand is not available.

COVID cases spike

The push for booster shots corresponds with a surge in new cases that has been tied to the number of unvaccinated people in the U.S. and the comparatively high contagion rate of the delta variant, according to the CDC.

The CDC said last week boosters will be needed due to vaccines’ “reduction in protection over time.”

“Based on our latest assessment, the current protection against severe disease, hospitalization, and death could diminish in the months ahead, especially among those who are at higher risk or were vaccinated during the earlier phases of the vaccination roll out,” a statement from the CDC read.

“For that reason, we conclude that a booster shot will be needed to maximize vaccine-induced protection and prolong its durability.”

Vaccination increases in Madison, St. Clair

Madison and St. Clair counties continue to see sharp upticks in people getting fully vaccinated. According to Illinois Department of Public Health data, from Aug. 12-27, the two counties combined to fully vaccinate more than 11,500 individuals.

Overall, as of Friday, 125,951 Madison County residents have been fully vaccinated — or 47.63% of the population — and 119,033 St. Clair County residents have been fully vaccinated — or 45.60% of the population.

WIth the FDA authorizing full approval of the Pfizer vaccine Monday, health officials hope those numbers continue rising.