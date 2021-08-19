Here’s an update on COVID-19 vaccination rates in southwest IL compared to a week ago

Kanisha Ward, LPN, gives Carlis Weathers, 60, of Belleville her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine earlier this year. According to data released by the Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday, 290,839 metro-east residents have been fully vaccinated out of the estimated 660,225 who live in the region, or approximately 44%. dholtmann@bnd.com

More than 45% of metro-east residents have been fully vaccinated through Wednesday, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

This means 299,248 metro-east residents have been fully vaccinated out of the estimated 660,225 who live in the region. That’s an increase of 8,409 people from a week ago and more than 18,000 from the past three weeks combined.

Statewide, 6,643,036 Illinois residents have been fully vaccinated, or 52.14%. That’s an increase of 137,721 from two weeks ago.

Madison and St. Clair counties continue to set the tone for the vaccine surge in the metro-east, also known as Region 4, combining to fully vaccinate more than 7,000 people in the past week and more than 15,000 the past three weeks combined, according to state health department data.

“Vaccination is our best tool,” President/CEO of Memorial Hospital Mike McManus said Wednesday. “We just have to keep spreading that message.”

Here is the latest vaccination data from Region 4:

Bond County: 6,234 people have been fully vaccinated, or 37.49% of the population. That’s an increase of 241 people from one week ago.

Clinton County: 17,031 people have been fully vaccinated, or 45.25% of the population. That’s an increase of 395 people from one week ago

Madison County: 123,564 people have been fully vaccinated, or 46.74% of the population. That’s an increase of 3,631 people from one week ago.

Monroe County: 17,069 people have been fully vaccinated, or 49.71% of the population. That’s an increase of 353 people from one week ago.

Randolph County: 12,559 people have been fully vaccinated, or 39.12% of the population. That’s an increase of 268 people from one week ago.

St. Clair County: 116,655 people have been fully vaccinated, or 44.69% of the population. That’s an increase of 3,438 people from one week ago.

Washington County: 6,136 people have been fully vaccinated, or 43.84% of the population. That’s an increase of 150 people from one week ago.