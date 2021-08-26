Coronavirus

Which southwest Illinois ZIP codes have the best vaccination rates? A ZIP by ZIP report

How many people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in your community?

The Illinois Department of Public Health tracks the number of people who have been vaccinated in every ZIP code in the state through a map on its website. The data is updated weekly.

Currently, 303,739 of the total 660,223 people who live in St. Clair, Madison, Clinton, Washington, Bond, Monroe and Randolph counties have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. That’s 4,481 additional individuals who have been fully vaccinated since last Wednesday.

Here are the vaccination rates in ZIP codes in the metro-east as of this past week :

To see how many people have been vaccinated in your ZIP code, visit www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccination-zip-code.

