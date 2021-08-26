Coronavirus
The indoor mask mandate is back in Illinois as COVID cases continue to rise
Illinois is reinstating its statewide indoor mask mandate on Monday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Thursday.
The mask mandate will apply to everyone over the age of 2, regardless of vaccination status.
COVID cases have risen in the later part of this summer, thanks to the highly contagious Delta variant. On Friday, Illinois saw 4,904 new cases reported, the highest in seven months.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
