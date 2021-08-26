The indoor mask mandate is back in Illinois as COVID cases continue to rise

Kanisha Ward, LPN, gives Carlis Weathers, 60, of Belleville her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine earlier this year. According to data released by the Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday, 290,839 metro-east residents have been fully vaccinated out of the estimated 660,225 who live in the region, or approximately 44%. dholtmann@bnd.com

Illinois is reinstating its statewide indoor mask mandate on Monday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Thursday.

The mask mandate will apply to everyone over the age of 2, regardless of vaccination status.

COVID cases have risen in the later part of this summer, thanks to the highly contagious Delta variant. On Friday, Illinois saw 4,904 new cases reported, the highest in seven months.

