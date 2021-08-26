Gov. J.B. Pritzker says Illinois educators will have to get the COVID-19 vaccine

All P-12 and higher education school employees in Illinois will be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Thursday.

Higher education students will also be required to get the vaccine.

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine was approved by the Food and Drug Administration on Monday.

Effective Sept. 5, those staff and higher ed students who are unable or unwilling to get the first dose of the vaccine will have to be tested at least once a week, Pritzker said. The Illinois Department of Public Health and Illinois State Board of Education may require more frequent testing in some circumstances.

Prior to Pritzker’s announcement, Chicago Public Schools had already opted to require staff vaccines. Illinois is the first state in the Midwest to require educators to get the shot. Oregon, Washington, New York and New Jersey have all already announced vaccine mandates for educators.

This is a developing story and will be updated.