Vaccination deadline for Illinois teachers, healthcare workers is extended

Illinois school and hospital employees who haven’t yet received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine now have an additional two weeks to get the shot.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker originally announced a Sunday deadline for his executive order mandating vaccinations. All healthcare workers, preschool through high school teachers, and all higher education personnel and students now have until Sept. 19, Pritzker and Illinois Department of Public Health DIrector Dr. Ngozi Ezike announced Friday.

Those who are unable or unwilling to get the vaccine are required to get tested for COVID at least once a week. The IDPH and the Illinois State Board of Education may test more frequently, based on local spread.

The extension comes at the request of the Illinois Health and Hospital Association, the Illinois Education Association, Illinois Federation of Teachers, Illinois Association of School Administrators and Illinois Principals Association.

“Even as our hospitals and schools are taking the necessary steps to ensure compliance with the testing and accountability measures mandated in Executive Order 2021-22, we recognize that some institutions will need additional time in which to establish procedures that will guarantee they are compliant,” Ezike said in a statement.