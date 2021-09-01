Coronavirus

How many people have been vaccinated in your southwest Illinois ZIP code?

How many people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in your community?

The Illinois Department of Public Health tracks the number of people who have been vaccinated in every ZIP code in the state through a map on its website. The data is updated weekly.

Currently, 305,257 of the 660,223 people who live in St. Clair, Madison, Clinton, Washington, Bond, Monroe and Randolph counties have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Here are the vaccination rates in ZIP codes in the metro-east as of this past week :

To see how many people have been vaccinated in your ZIP code, visit www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccination-zip-code.

