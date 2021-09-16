Coronavirus
Here’s a ZIP by ZIP report on southwest IL vaccination rates. How is your community doing?
How many people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in your community?
The Illinois Department of Public Health tracks vaccinations by zip code and updates the data weekly.
Currently, 313,217 of the 660,223 people who live in St. Clair, Madison, Clinton, Washington, Bond, Monroe and Randolph counties have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. That’s 5,813 more people fully vaccinated since last week.
Here are the vaccination rates in ZIP codes in the metro-east as of this past week, from least vaccinated ZIP code to most vaccinated ZIP code:
- East St. Louis (62204) — 1,504 (+32) people fully vaccinated, or 18.91% of the population
- Centreville (62207) — 2,048 (+62) people fully vaccinated, or 22.98% of the population
East St. Louis (62201) — 1,888 (+34) people fully vaccinated, or 24.94% of the population
- Venice (62090) — 325 (+4) people fully vaccinated, or 25.14% of the population
- Cahokia (62206) — 3,856 (+90) people fully vaccinated, or 25.5% of the population
Irvington (62848) — 216 (+7) people fully vaccinated, or 30.17% of the population
- Madison (62060) — 1,348 (+27) people fully vaccinated, or 29.39% of the population
South Roxana (62087) — 639 (+12) people fully vaccinated, or 29.42% of the population
Scott Air Force Base (62225) — 1,522 (+25) people fully vaccinated, or 29.68% of the population
- Chester (62233) — 2,903 (+62) people fully vaccinated, or 29.99% of the population
- Hartford (62048) — 547 (+7) people fully vaccinated, or 29.91% of the population
- Brooklyn (62059) — 137 (+2) people fully vaccinated, or 30.31% of the population
Tilden (62292) — 277 (+3) people fully vaccinated, or 31.3% of the population
- Centreville (62203) — 2,620 (+40) people fully vaccinated, or 31.7% of the population
- Prairie du Rocher (62277) — 435 (+4) people fully vaccinated, or 32.63% of the population
New Douglas (62074) — 429 (+8) people fully vaccinated, or 32.18% of the population
- Lenzburg (62255) — 418 (+5) people fully vaccinated, or 32.68% of the population
- East Carondelet (62240) — 581 (+13) people fully vaccinated, or 33.64% of the population
- Evansville (62242) — 503 (+3) people fully vaccinated, or 34.81% of the population
Dupo (62239) —1,678 (+33) people fully vaccinated, or 35.59% of the population
- Richview (62877) — 205 (+4) people fully vaccinated, or 35.65% of the population
East St. Louis (62205) — 2,880 (+53) people fully vaccinated, or 35.97% of the population
Rockwood (62280) — 168 (+3) people fully vaccinated, or 37.75% of the population
- Mulberry Grove (62262) — 575 (+15) people fully vaccinated, or 38.26% of the population
Pocahontas (62275) — 1,438 (+36) people fully vaccinated, or 38.81% of the population
Sorento (62086) — 489 (+9) people fully vaccinated, or 38.72% of the population
- Smithboro (62284) — 213 (+1) people fully vaccinated, or 38.8% of the population
New Athens (62264) — 1,470 (+20) people fully vaccinated, or 39.25% of the population
Cottage Hills (62018) — 1,191 (+16) people fully vaccinated, or 39.23% of the population
Beckemeyer (62219) — 374 (+4) people fully vaccinated, or 39.2% of the population
Livingston (62058) — 297 (+2) people fully vaccinated, or 39.23% of the population
- Baldwin (62217) — 298 (+4) people fully vaccinated, or 39.84% of the population
Greenville (62246) — 3,960 (+57) people fully vaccinated, or 39.94% of the population
Keyesport (62253) — 240 (+7) people fully vaccinated, or 41.17% of the population
- Ashley (62808) — 594 (+17) people fully vaccinated, or 41.31% of the population
Granite City/Pontoon Beach (62040) — 17,246 (+265) people fully vaccinated, or 40.63% of the population
Steeleville (62288) — 1,260 (+22) people fully vaccinated, or 40.72% of the population
Sparta (62286) — 2,491 (+43) people fully vaccinated, or 40.77% of the population
Ellis Grove (62241) — 402 (+5) people fully vaccinated, or 40.65% of the population
Bartelsto (62218) — 754 (+14) people fully vaccinated, or 41.43% of the population
Pierron (62273) — 122 (+1) people fully vaccinated, or 41.5% of the population
Carlyle (62231) — 3,130 (+60) people fully vaccinated, or 42.09% of the population
Pinckneyville (62274) — 3,299 (+50) people fully vaccinated, or 41.99% of the population
Coulterville (62237) — 1,044 (+25) people fully vaccinated, or 42.87% of the population
East Alton (62024) — 4,237 (+75) people fully vaccinated, or 42.73% of the population
- Worden (62097) — 1,353 (+25) people fully vaccinated, or 44.16% of the population
- Holyeton (62803) — 476 (+6) people fully vaccinated, or 44.16% of the population
- Alton (62002) — 13,821 (+225) people fully vaccinated, or 44.5% of the population
Moro (62067) — 1,236 (+19) people fully vaccinated, or 44.86% of the population
Marissa (62257) — 1,210 (+23) people fully vaccinated, or 45.18% of the population
Valmeyer (62295) — 698 (+8) people fully vaccinated, or 45.12% of the population
- Roxana (62084) — 670 (+8) people fully vaccinated, or 45.77% of the population
Wood River (62095) — 4,816 (+60) people fully vaccinated, or 46.06% of the population
Red Bud (62278) — 3,028 (+42) people fully vaccinated, or 46.28% of the population
- Hoffman (62250) — 216 (+4) people fully vaccinated, or 46.85% of the population
Lebanon (62254) — 2,942 (+36) people fully vaccinated, or 46.76% of the population
Albers (62215) — 898 (+14) people fully vaccinated, or 47.09% of the population
Addieville (62214) — 589 (+8) people fully vaccinated, or 47.42% of the population
Bethalto (62010) — 5,444 (+85) people fully vaccinated, or 47.94% of the population
- Oakdale/Lively Grove (62268) — 347 (+9) people fully vaccinated, or 48.74% of the population
Summerfield (62289) — 169 (+2) people fully vaccinated, or 48.15% of the population
Collinsville (62234) — 15,775 (+190) people fully vaccinated, or 48.65% of the population
Belleville (62221) — 14,636 (+234) people fully vaccinated, or 48.87% of the population
Okawville/Covington (62271) — 1,050 (+13) people fully vaccinated, or 48.77% of the population
- New Baden (62265) — 2,142 (+24) people fully vaccinated, or 48.78% of the population
Nashville (62263) — 2,529 (+64) people fully vaccinated, or 50.24% of the population
Alhambra (62001) — 903 (+14) people fully vaccinated, or 50.28% of the population
Hecker (62248) — 200 (+6) people fully vaccinated, or 51.15% of the population
Columbia (62236) — 7,033 (+75) people fully vaccinated, or 51.12% of the population
- Belleville (62220) — 9,447 (+117) people fully vaccinated, or 51.62% of the population
Marine (62061) — 863 (+9) people fully vaccinated, or 51.65% of the population
- Caseyville (62232) — 3,560 (+85) people fully vaccinated, or 53.09% of the population
Fairview Heights (62208) — 8,757 (+117) people fully vaccinated, or 53.02% of the population
- Germantown (62245) — 901 (+14) people fully vaccinated, or 53.25% of the population
Fults (62244) — 477 (+6) people fully vaccinated, or 53.18% of the population
Belleville/Swansea (62226) — 15,330 (+217) people fully vaccinated, or 53.48% of the population
- Highland (62249) — 8,315 (+108) people fully vaccinated, or 53.62 of the population
Saint Jacob (62281) — 1,453 (+17) people fully vaccinated, or 53.58% of the population
- Godfrey (62035) — 8,846 (+92) people fully vaccinated, or 53.55% of the population
Millstadt (62260) — 3,987 (+47) people fully vaccinated, or 53.84% of the population
- Belleville (62223) — 8,814 (+117) people fully vaccinated, or 54.04% of the population
- Dorsey (62021) — 504 (+9) people fully vaccinated, or 54.78% of the population
Trenton (62293) — 2,419 (+34) people fully vaccinated, or 54.64% of the population
Breese (62230) — 3,436 (+44) people fully vaccinated, or 54.72% of the population
Aviston (62216) — 1,505 (+18) people fully vaccinated, or 54.89% of the population
Freeburg (62243) — 3,195 (+29) people fully vaccinated, or 55.13% of the population
Edwardsville (62025) — 19,017 (+220) people fully vaccinated, or 54.78% of the population
Waterloo (62298) — 9,277 (+93) people fully vaccinated, or 55.86% of the population
Mascoutah/Fayetteville (62258) — 5,251 (+99) people fully vaccinated, or 56.75% of the population
Troy (62294) — 8,165 (+125) people fully vaccinated, or 57.84% of the population
Smithton (62285) — 2,637 (+30) people fully vaccinated, or 59.45% of the population
Glen Carbon (62034) — 8,211 (+98) people fully vaccinated, or 60.08% of the population
Du Bois (62831) — 248 (+3) people fully vaccinated, or 60.19% of the population
O’Fallon (62269) — 19,597 (+248) people fully vaccinated, or 61.19% of the population
Maryville (62062) — 4,929 (+36) people fully vaccinated, or 61.55% of the population
Hamel (62046) — 491 (+4) people fully vaccinated, or 63.85% of the population
Radom (62876) — 107 (+2) people fully vaccinated, or 67.3% of the population
New Memphis (62266) — 58 (+0) people fully vaccinated, or 66.67% of the population
St. Libory (62282) — 321 (+2) people fully vaccinated, or 79.06% of the population
To see how many people have been vaccinated in your ZIP code, visit www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccination-zip-code.
Editor’s Note: Numbers with + in parentheses are the number of new vaccinations since last Wednesday.
