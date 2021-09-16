Coronavirus

Here’s a ZIP by ZIP report on southwest IL vaccination rates. How is your community doing?

How many people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in your community?

The Illinois Department of Public Health tracks vaccinations by zip code and updates the data weekly.

Currently, 313,217 of the 660,223 people who live in St. Clair, Madison, Clinton, Washington, Bond, Monroe and Randolph counties have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. That’s 5,813 more people fully vaccinated since last week.

Here are the vaccination rates in ZIP codes in the metro-east as of this past week, from least vaccinated ZIP code to most vaccinated ZIP code:

To see how many people have been vaccinated in your ZIP code, visit www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccination-zip-code.

Editor’s Note: Numbers with + in parentheses are the number of new vaccinations since last Wednesday.

