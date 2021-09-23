Coronavirus

St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon announces changes in visitor rules. Here are details

O'FALLON

HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon will now allow one visitor for patients, with some exceptions, effective Thursday, Sept. 23.

The hospital had not allowed visitors since Aug. 19 due to rising COVID-19 infections in the area. However, the metro-east — including St. Clair County — has shown encouraging trends recently, including decreasing positivity rates and rising ICU bed availability.

“We are continuously re-evaluating our visitor guidelines to address both safety of patients and staff while balancing the emotional needs for patients and their family to be able to connect,” St. Elizabeth’s Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Regina Peterson said. “We understand these ongoing restrictions, while loosened a bit, are still extremely difficult for those with loved ones in our facility.”

Visitor guidelines at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital are as follows, with some noted exceptions listed below:

Mother Baltimore

A bi-weekly conversation about how we're covering race and identity in the Metro East, direct to your inbox on Friday afternoon.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Emergency department/UrgiCare

Inpatient Units

Additional visitor allowances

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Outpatient diagnostic and therapy services

One approved adult support person may be with the patient for the duration of their procedure or clinical visit.

Approved support persons must be over the age of 18 and will continue to be screened upon entering the facility at the outpatient entrance (except for emergency visitors) for COVID-19 symptoms and exposure. Masks are mandatory for all persons within a health care facility, per CDC guidelines.

Family members and loved ones should provide nursing staff with their contact information and may call 618-234-2120 to check on their loved ones.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service