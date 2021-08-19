St. Elizabeth’s Hospital suspends visitors for many due to surging COVID rates

HSHS Hospitals in the metro-east are suspending visitors for many patients due to surging COVID-19 positivity rates in the area. The move comes weeks after HSHS announced it was restricting the number of visitors allowed in the hospital.

In a press release, the hospital group announced HSHS St. Elizabeth’s in O’Fallon will no longer allow visitors for several types of patients staying at the hospital.

Effective immediately, no visitors will be allowed for patients under investigation for a possible COVID-19 diagnosis or those confirmed to have it, anyone in the emergency department, any inpatients and any patients under 18-years-old.

“With the number of hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients rising quickly in our community along with additional increased volumes of patients, many with higher acuity in our hospital, we made this decision to better protect our patients and colleagues,” said St. Elizabeth’s Hospital President and Chief Executive Officer Patti Fischer. “We understand these restrictions are extremely difficult for those with loved ones in our facility. We saw a dramatic decline in previous months, but this recent surge of COVID positivity with subsequent hospitalizations warrants these additional safety measures.”

However, certain patients will still be allowed limited visitation, including:

Women and Infants Center patients may have two support persons during delivery and one (same person) throughout rest of stay.

Pediatric emergency and inpatients under the age of 18 may have two parents or guardians present.

Surgery (inpatient and outpatient) patients may have one visitor to stay in a designated area.

For outpatient appointments and/or procedures, including pediatric patients, one approved adult support person may be with the patient for the duration of their procedure or clinical visit. Patients being provided outpatient services are encouraged to come alone whenever possible or have visitors wait outside until services are complete. If the patient becomes admitted, inpatient restrictions will apply.

End-of-life patients may have two visitors per day, but additional safety precautions and restrictions are in place for COVID positive patients. Families will be directly informed by the care team on these accommodations.

Patients with intellectual and/or developmental disability or cognitive impairments may have one support person.

According to the hospital, “support persons” must be over the age of 18 and will be screened upon entering the facility for COVID-19 symptoms and exposure. Additionally, masks will still be mandatory inside the hospitals.

Anyone who wants to check in on loved ones should provide nursing staff with their contact information or can call 618-234-2120.

“By putting these guidelines in place, we continue our commitment to respectfully care for all, especially those most vulnerable amongst us,” Fischer said. “We will continue to evaluate our visitor guidelines based on regional positivity rates. The public can do their part to help by most importantly getting vaccinated, wearing a mask, and practicing the other health and safety measures we’ve been encouraging for the last year and a half.”