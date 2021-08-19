Metro-East News

St. Elizabeth’s Hospital suspends visitors for many due to surging COVID rates

HSHS Hospitals in the metro-east are suspending visitors for many patients due to surging COVID-19 positivity rates in the area. The move comes weeks after HSHS announced it was restricting the number of visitors allowed in the hospital.

In a press release, the hospital group announced HSHS St. Elizabeth’s in O’Fallon will no longer allow visitors for several types of patients staying at the hospital.

Effective immediately, no visitors will be allowed for patients under investigation for a possible COVID-19 diagnosis or those confirmed to have it, anyone in the emergency department, any inpatients and any patients under 18-years-old.

“With the number of hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients rising quickly in our community along with additional increased volumes of patients, many with higher acuity in our hospital, we made this decision to better protect our patients and colleagues,” said St. Elizabeth’s Hospital President and Chief Executive Officer Patti Fischer. “We understand these restrictions are extremely difficult for those with loved ones in our facility. We saw a dramatic decline in previous months, but this recent surge of COVID positivity with subsequent hospitalizations warrants these additional safety measures.”

However, certain patients will still be allowed limited visitation, including:

According to the hospital, “support persons” must be over the age of 18 and will be screened upon entering the facility for COVID-19 symptoms and exposure. Additionally, masks will still be mandatory inside the hospitals.

Anyone who wants to check in on loved ones should provide nursing staff with their contact information or can call 618-234-2120.

“By putting these guidelines in place, we continue our commitment to respectfully care for all, especially those most vulnerable amongst us,” Fischer said. “We will continue to evaluate our visitor guidelines based on regional positivity rates. The public can do their part to help by most importantly getting vaccinated, wearing a mask, and practicing the other health and safety measures we’ve been encouraging for the last year and a half.”

