Man seriously injured when Jeep strikes fallen tree during storm in Southern Illinois

A man was seriously injured when he struck a fallen tree while driving his Jeep during Thursday's storm in Marion.
Richard E. Clemmons Jr. was driving east on Day Road near Childers Road at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday, according to a press release from Illinois State Police.
"A large tree and power line had fallen across the roadway as a result of a strong thunderstorm in the area just prior to the crash," the press release stated.
Clemmons struck the tree, police said.
The 51-year-old Marion man was taken to a hospital with "incapacitating" injuries. His 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee was damaged and towed from the accident scene.
