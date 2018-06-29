Man seriously injured when Jeep strikes fallen tree during storm in Southern Illinois

A man was seriously injured when he struck a fallen tree while driving his Jeep during Thursday's storm in Marion.

Richard E. Clemmons Jr. was driving east on Day Road near Childers Road at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday, according to a press release from Illinois State Police.

"A large tree and power line had fallen across the roadway as a result of a strong thunderstorm in the area just prior to the crash," the press release stated.

Clemmons struck the tree, police said.

The 51-year-old Marion man was taken to a hospital with "incapacitating" injuries. His 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee was damaged and towed from the accident scene.