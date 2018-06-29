Storm damage, power outages in east Belleville

The swift storm front that hit the St. Louis area Thursday night caused minor damage in Belleville, including street flooding, downed limbs and power outages that closed businesses and knocked out traffic signals.
Man seriously injured when Jeep strikes fallen tree during storm in Southern Illinois

By Dana Rieck

June 29, 2018

A man was seriously injured when he struck a fallen tree while driving his Jeep during Thursday's storm in Marion.

Richard E. Clemmons Jr. was driving east on Day Road near Childers Road at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday, according to a press release from Illinois State Police.

"A large tree and power line had fallen across the roadway as a result of a strong thunderstorm in the area just prior to the crash," the press release stated.

Clemmons struck the tree, police said.

The 51-year-old Marion man was taken to a hospital with "incapacitating" injuries. His 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee was damaged and towed from the accident scene.

Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642

