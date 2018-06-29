Here's when Ameren expects to have your power back on

Ameren officials said some residents in Belleville and East St. Louis might not see their power restored until late Saturday night as crews work to repair widespread damage caused by a severe storm Thursday evening.

Just before noon on Friday, Ameren officials released a list of estimates on when areas will see restored power.

Estimated times included:

Alton area — 10 p.m. Friday





Sparta, Carbondale areas — noon Saturday





Collinsville, Granite City, Maryville areas — 10 p.m. Saturday





East St. Louis, Belleville, Marion, Mt. Vernon, Centralia, Harrisburg, Anna areas — midnight Saturday





The heat along with the widespread damage may slow down restoration efforts, Ameren Illinois spokesman Brian Bretsch said.

"We've got 600 boots on the ground doing their best for restoration. The reason the time is going to be a little long is the heat the crews are dealing with."

Bretsch said crews are continually reminded to slow down and stay hydrated as the metro-east remained under an excessive heat warning until 10 p.m. Saturday. The forecast called for temperatures to reach almost 100 degrees with a heat index up to 113 degrees.

He added these restoration estimates are established so that people can plan ahead to deal with the heat, rather than anticipating their power will be restored before it actually is.

He also reminded people to always call and report an outage — Bretsch said people often assume someone else has called and he said that delays restoration efforts. Anyone who needs to report an outage can call 1-800-755-5000.

At the height of the outage on Thursday, Bretsch said 83,000 customers were without power. As of 2 p.m. Friday, 24,939 customers were still without power.

St. Clair County EMA posted a list of cooling centers on the agency's Facebook page.

In Clinton County, cooling centers were set up Thursday in communities that still had power outages. The centers were set up at the Germantown American Legion, the St. Rose Fire Department and the Beckemeyer Fire Department.

A cooling center has been set up at the Senior Center located at 305 N. Nashville St. in Okawville, after power was restored and then went out again. Ameren Illinois officials told customers on Friday afternoon that they are unsure what is causing the second outage and did not know when power would be restored.

"This storm is particularly challenging because of the extent of pole and wire damage, including a large number of single wires that are down in backyards and near customer premises," said Ron Pate, senior vice president of operations and technical services for Ameren Illinois. "We know that being without power is frustrating for our customers. Every available resource is on the ground working as quickly and safely as possible to get the power back on."