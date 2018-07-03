Police met by hostile crowd when they try to seize vehicle in Alorton

They called for backup and they got it.
Alorton and Brooklyn police arrived at a car wash at 47th and Bond streets to confiscate a vehicle on Tuesday, but a crowd turned on them and became hostile, according to Illinois State Police spokesman Calvin Dye Jr.
Illinois State Police troopers and detectives, including District 11 Commander Tim Tyler, and East St. Louis, Dupo and Cahokia police arrived at the scene after the Alorton and Brooklyn police called for help.
It started about 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday when the Alorton and Brooklyn officers showed up at a car wash to impound a car, Dye said. The owner of the car wash said he didn't have the keys, Dye said.
Someone pulled a van in front of the car to prevent its seizure, Dye said.
The scene was secured by 2 p.m.
The reason for auto's seizure was not immediately clear. Alorton Police Chief Dave Clark was not immediately available for comment.
"Good thing no one was hurt," Dye said.
