Two suspects surrender to police after shooting in Cahokia

Two teenage suspects turned themselves in to police Tuesday evening in connection with a shooting on Westwood Drive, Fox2 reported.
The shooting killed one boy and injured two others.
Traenez L. Brown Jr., a 15-year-old from Cahokia, died in the Monday evening shooting. The condition of the other two victims was not immediately available Wednesday morning, though Capt. Dennis Plew of the Cahokia Police Department said one was in critical but stable condition and the other in critical condition on Monday.
The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was investigating the shooting along with the Cahokia Police Department and the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department.
An online fundraiser set up to benefit Brown's parents had raised $340 by Wednesday morning.
