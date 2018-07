Three people were shot in Cahokia on Monday evening and one was killed.





Police got the call at about 7 p.m. Monday and found three people in the 10 block of Westwood Drive, according to KMOV. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and two others taken to area hospitals.

The Major Case Squad has been activated for the case to assist Cahokia Police and the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, according to KSDK. Further details have not been released.

