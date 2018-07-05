Motorcyclist's passenger hospitalized with massive head trauma after crash in Dupo

A woman riding a motorcycle had serious head injuries after a multi-car crash on Interstate 255 near Dupo on Wednesday afternoon.
Two tractor-trailers, an SUV and a motorcycle were involved in the crash on northbound Interstate 255 at about 4:56 p.m., Illinois State Police Trooper Calvin Dye Jr. said.
The woman, who was a passenger on the motorcycle, had massive head trauma, according to Dye.
Multiple lanes were closed for several hours due to the accident reconstruction following the crash. Illinois State Police were investigating the crash.
