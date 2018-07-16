Unclaimed winning $300,000 lotto ticket sold at Southern Illinois convenience store

A Lucky Day Lottery ticket worth $300,000 was sold at a Godfrey convenience store and remained unclaimed as of Monday afternoon.
The ticket was sold at the Godfrey Motomart, at 5311 Godfrey Road, according to the Illinois Lottery website.
It was part of a drawing on Friday evening and matched all five numbers — 05 - 07 - 12 - 19 - 27 — to win a $300,000 prize, according to the Alton Telegraph.
“The Illinois Lottery urges the lucky winner to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until they visit one of the Lottery’s five Prize Centers in Chicago, Des Plaines, Rockford, Springfield or Fairview Heights,” a previous news release stated. “Winners have one year from the original drawing date to claim their prize.”
Lucky Day Lotto drawings are held twice a day, all week. For more information, visit illinoislottery.com.
Last week, a winning Quick Pick ticket was sold at a Sesser store but was no longer listed on the website as unclaimed Monday.
Recently, a man from Murphysboro won $20,000 from a Million $$ Match ticket and a Staunton man won $50,000 with a Power Ball ticket.
Comments