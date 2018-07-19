Cahokia woman already faced charges. Now she’s accused of killing her boyfriend.

A 40-year-old Cahokia woman has been charged with the stabbing death of her live-in boyfriend, while they were both suspects in a separate shooting.
Skyla R. Miller was charged Wednesday with one count first-degree murder in connection with the stabbing death of 49-year-old Ocie G. Walton in East St. Louis.
Miller is accused of stabbing Walton with a knife. He died of his wounds on Saturday. If his death is determined to be a homicide, it would be East St. Louis’ 12th of the year.
The stabbing occurred in the 1100 block of Cleveland Avenue. East St. Louis Detective Lamar Martin said the motive for the stabbing death was unclear.
Miller was in custody at the St. Clair County Jail in lieu of $500,000 bail on Thursday.
On June 8, about five weeks before the stabbing, East St. Louis police officers say they spotted a man and a woman sitting in a car in the 2400 block Henrietta Avenue that they believed to be suspects in a shooting that had occurred the prior evening.
The two were identified as Walton and Miller and were arrested on outstanding warrants. While doing so, police said they noticed a gun in the car.
On June 9, the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s office charged Walton and Miller with being a felon in possession or use of a weapon.
Bail was set at $20,000 for each of them at the time.
The shooting that Miller and Walton were suspects in remained under investigation as of Thursday, police said.
Comments