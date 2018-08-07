Mascoutah’s city manager resigned, and no one in the city seems to know why

Mascoutah’s city manager suddenly resigned Tuesday after eight years with the city, according to Mayor Gerry Daugherty.

“I don’t have any explanation on why he did it,” Daugherty said.

The mayor said he was feeling shocked and saddened by City Manager Cody Hawkins’ decision to resign, which was announced at Monday’s city council meeting.

Hawkins couldn’t immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.

“At first, I think you don’t know how to react to something like that, but we’ll work our way through it,” Daugherty said. “We always have.”

According to Daugherty, the city council plans to discuss what to do next at a special meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday. He said the conversation would take place behind closed doors, and that there would be no potential action on the agenda.

According to the Mascoutah Herald, Hawkins had been subject to random tests of his blood alcohol content from July 17, 2017, to July 17, 2018, under an agreement with the city. The agreement came about after Hawkins pleaded guilty to driving under the influence last year.

Hawkins publicly apologized at the time.

Daugherty declined to comment on Hawkins’ DUI. He said the city improved its roads and parks during Hawkins’ tenure in Mascoutah.

“Overall, he’s been a really good city manager, and we’re going to miss him,” he said.

Daugherty described Mascoutah as a growing city, which has seen an increase in population, as well as new housing and business.