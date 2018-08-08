A new seafood restaurant will move into the former Joe’s Crab Shack in Fairview Heights

Nearly a year after Joe’s Crab Shack closed without warning in Fairview Heights, a new seafood restaurant is expected to move in soon.
Juicy Crab, located at 51 Ludwig Drive, could open as soon as November, owner Jack Chan said. A sign in the window says the name of Chan’s new restaurant is Crazy Crab, but Chan said the name of his place will be Juicy Crab when it opens. He said the sign maker misheard him over the phone.
His restaurant will offer Cajun-style crab, calamari, fish and chips, and more.
The restaurateur is relocating from New York City to the metro-east to open Juicy Crab. Friends in the area encouraged him to come and take a look around, Chan said Tuesday.
“Back in New York, you can’t find this kind of space,” Chan said. “The space is very limited.”
Chan plans to renovate a portion of the inside, update the kitchen and add new tables and chairs to the dining room.
Juicy Crab will have seafood competition nearby. Red Lobster is a short walk away at 110 Ludwig Drive.
