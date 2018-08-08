Police say teen still in critical condition after shooting near Collinsville

Police announced Wednesday morning that they were not in a position to identify a suspect or person of interest in the investigation of the shooting of a teenager Sunday night in State Park.
Capt. Bruce Fleshren also confirmed the teen remained in critical but stable condition Wednesday morning after being shot at least three times.
“There are some promising leads developing and some names keep coming up, but we have to separate the rumors from the facts before we will be ready to release some one’s name a person of interest and we are not there at this time,” Fleshren wrote in a previous email.
The shooting occurred when a group of men reportedly approached the 17-year-old and his friend while they were walking in an intersection at Art Street and Eva Street near Collinsville around 9 p.m. Sunday, according to a previous statement from the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office.
The men and the teens had a conversation before at least two of the men began firing shots at the teenagers, police wrote. Additional information regarding what the conversation was about was not released, as officials said it may be critical to the investigation.
Police say they arrived to find the teen had been shot at least three times, but his friend had been able to escape uninjured.
Officers were looking for four men who were wearing dark clothing and fled on foot.
Fleshren asked anyone with information about the shooting to call the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department.
Comments