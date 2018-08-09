Semi crashes into car, sending woman and child to hospital in Southern Illinois

An Alto Pass woman and her child were taken to hospitals with serious injuries after their vehicle was hit by a tractor-trailer on Wednesday morning in Union County.

Illinois State Police said a Freightliner truck hauling a trailer took Exit 30 from Interstate 57 toward Illinois 146 and did not stop at the stop sign. The semi, driven by 49-year-old Derek Adams, hit a 2009 Scion XD driven by Gylian Moore, 35, of Alto Pass.

Moore and her passenger, described only as her child by Illinois State Police, were taken to out of state hospitals at about 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Adams was ticketed for failure to yield at a stop intersection.

