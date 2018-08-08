Police need your help after identifying type of truck in fatal hit-and-run accident

Police have narrowed down what kind of vehicle killed a man walking Saturday night along Illinois 37, but need the public’s help in finding the specific truck.
Jack J. Brown Jr. was killed sometime after 1:55 a.m., according to police. A utility worker found his body at 7:40 a.m.
Police are looking for a black Dodge Ram pickup, model year 2009 to 2015. The truck will have front end damage, especially around the headlight assembly on the passenger side, Jones said.
“Somebody will know something,” said Franklin County Sheriff Don Jones.
There were more than 600 black Dodge Rams registered in those six years in the area, Jones said, but he says the suspect vehicle will have significant damage.
Brown’s funeral was set for 2 p.m. Wednesday. The 47-year-old man is survived by his wife and stepchildren.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call 618-438-4841 or 618-439-9252.
