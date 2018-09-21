Family says wife found man with twisted leg, ‘his teeth hanging out’ at Swansea center

A family is suing after they say a 76-year-old man’s wife found him in a wheelchair Dec. 27, 2017 with his eyes glazed over, his leg twisted behind the chair and his teeth hanging out after five days into living at Swansea Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.

That same day, Windsor Keller’s family says he had fallen down in the facility.

Keller’s sister, Sharon L. Cleveland, and with his wife, Constance Keller, filed the suit Aug. 24 in St. Clair County. Cleveland is Windsor Keller’s power of attorney.

In the suit, they say Swansea Rehabilitation and Health Care Center staff ignored that he was at a high risk for falling and did not take preventative measures to protect him.

Swansea Rehabilitation and Health Care Center officials did not immediately return a call for comment.

The suit states that Keller was moved to the nursing home Dec. 19, 2017 for rehabilitation after falling while exiting a bus the week before. He and his wife had been living independently at Atrium Senior Living Community in Belleville before he fell.

According to the suit, the nursing home knew that Keller was at a higher risk for falling, noting that he had two falls within the last three months and required assistance to stand.

Five days later, on Dec. 27, 2017, the suit states Keller had a fall at the rehab facility. His wife Constance said she found him after the fall that afternoon “sitting in a wheelchair with his right leg twisted behind the chair, with his teeth hanging out and with his eyes glazed over in distress.”

Keller was taken to Memorial Hospital, according to the lawsuit, where he was diagnosed with a brain bleed and a fractured femur. When he was admitted to Swansea Rehab as a resident, the suit states Keller did not have any signs of brain bleeding or a fractured femur.

Because of those injuries, the suit states Keller can no longer live independently at the Atrium with his wife and requires assistance with meals, dressing, movement, bathing and hygiene and needs general supervision over his physical and mental well-being.

The family’s lawyer did not immediately return calls for comment.

They are seeking reparations from Peterson Health, the company that runs Swansea Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.