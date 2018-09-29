Armed robbery under investigation at the Highland Cash Store

Highland Police, Illinois State Police and Madison County Sheriff’s Department were on the scene of an armed robbery that occurred Saturday at the Highland Cash Store at 12547 Illinois Route 143, in a strip mall near the Highland Walmart.
Highland Police Lt. Chris Conrad said a black man wearing a black hat and shirt walked into The Cash Store about 12:30 p.m. The man displayed a handgun, obtained an undetermined amount of cash, then fled the store on foot. Police believe the suspect got into a vehicle and left the scene.
This is the second time The Cash Store has been robbed, Conrad said. The first time was in 2013.
Canine officers searched the area along with other armed officers on Saturday afternoon.
An employee of a nearby business said she heard a commotion outside and when she walked out of her store, which is next door to the cash store, she was met by an armed police officer.
The employee said she saw a man outside her store on Saturday morning. She described him as a black male, 5-foot, 5-inches tall with a thin build and tattoos on his arms.
This story will be updated as information becomes available.
