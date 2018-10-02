East St. Louis police investigating shootings that killed one, injured five, reports say

East St. Louis Police are investigating after six people were shot Monday night and early Tuesday morning, according to media reports.

Fox 2 News reported that one man died. He was shot Monday night inside a car near the Samuel Gompers Homes, a public housing complex on North Sixth Street in East St. Louis, according to Fox 2.

At another public housing complex, John DeShields Homes, Fox 2 reported that a man and woman were shot around 11:30 p.m. Monday, and their injuries were not life-threatening.

Two more men were shot around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of North Sixth Street and Martin Luther King Drive, according to KMOV. Police told the news station that one man had been shot in the head and the other was shot in the abdomen. Their conditions were not immediately available.

Earlier on Monday, a man had also come to the East St. Louis police station with a bullet graze wound on the back of his head and hand, according to Fox 2.

Return to bnd.com for more on this story as information becomes available.