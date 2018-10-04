Police warn against unsupervised juveniles at annual Chili Cook-Off

Belleville police are warning parents to keep a close eye on their children during this weekend’s annual Chili Cook-Off.
In a statement issued Thursday, Chief of Police William G. Clay III said that the event attracts thousands of people to the city every year, including hundreds of unsupervised juveniles. Clay said that in the past, the juveniles have created disturbances, including fighting, at the event.
Clay reminded parents in the statement that any juveniles who behave in a disorderly manner, commit lewd acts, breach the peace or violate any municipal or state statutes can be arrested. He also noted that parents and guardians may be cited for improper supervision of children.
“Please partner with us to make this event safe, successful and enjoyable for all participants,” Clay said in the statement. “We appreciate your cooperation.”
The Belleville Chili Cook-Off will be held Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. both days in the Belleville Public Square.
