Driver charged with DUI, motorcyclist injured in crash near Centralia

A 49-year-old motorcyclist was taken to the hospital Saturday night after a crash in Southern Illinois, police said.
The motorcycle struck the back of a 2012 silver Chevrolet Traverse that was in the road at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the preliminary investigation by Illinois State Police.
The driver of the Chevrolet Traverse, Lesa Oettle, 45, of Centralia, was charged with a DUI.
Oettle is believed to have been traveling southbound on U.S. 51 near Centralia when his car crossed over into the northbound lane and into a ditch. Police said the car hit a culvert and ended up back on the highway, where Ricky Taylor, 49, of Mcleansboro, was traveling northbound on his motorcycle.
Taylor was transported to a Centralia hospital.
A 2004 red GMC pickup was damaged by debris as it passed during the collision, police said. Wesley Pigg, 44, of Sandoval, and a 17-year-old girl were in the truck.
