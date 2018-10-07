Driver charged with DUI, motorcyclist injured in crash near Centralia

A 49-year-old motorcyclist was taken to the hospital Saturday night after a crash in Southern Illinois, police said.

The motorcycle struck the back of a 2012 silver Chevrolet Traverse that was in the road at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the preliminary investigation by Illinois State Police.

The driver of the Chevrolet Traverse, Lesa Oettle, 45, of Centralia, was charged with a DUI.

Oettle is believed to have been traveling southbound on U.S. 51 near Centralia when his car crossed over into the northbound lane and into a ditch. Police said the car hit a culvert and ended up back on the highway, where Ricky Taylor, 49, of Mcleansboro, was traveling northbound on his motorcycle.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Taylor was transported to a Centralia hospital.

A 2004 red GMC pickup was damaged by debris as it passed during the collision, police said. Wesley Pigg, 44, of Sandoval, and a 17-year-old girl were in the truck.