Ex-employee sentenced to federal prison for defrauding Southern Illinois Healthcare

A former employee of Southern Illinois Healthcare has been sentenced to federal prison for defrauding the company.

Cary Mosley appeared in the U.S. district court in Benton on Tuesday, according to a WSIL 3 report. He plead guilty to the fraud charges earlier this year.





From December 2006 to July 2013, Mosley was employed by both SIH and QED Medical Physics, a company that provides support services to SIH’s radiation oncology department, the report said. Mosley was manager of the radiation oncology department.





According to the report, prosecutors said Mosley billed SIH for $593,000 worth of work he never did.





“There was a significant abuse of trust and a massive amount of deception,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Scott Verseman said.





Mosley apologized to the judge before his sentencing, the report said.





“I made a choice 12 and a half years ago to betray that trust and I hurt people who were like family to me,” he said.





According to the report, Judge Staci Yandle said Mosley showed “clear, unadulterated greed.”





“This was a six and a half year criminal enterprise,” she said. “It took a lot of work and it took a lot of deception.”





Mosley will also have to pay SIH $1.2 million, serve a year of home confinement and go through three years of probation, the report said.



