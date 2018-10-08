Lock your cars. There’s been an increase in overnight burglaries, Swansea police say.

Swansea police are warning residents of a recent increase in subdivision car burglaries.

On Monday, the department posted a status on Facebook describing burglaries that occurred in Castle Acres, Lake Lorraine, Woodfield Lake Estates and Crossfield Estates late last week and over the weekend. In one burglary, a shotgun was stolen.





Police are looking for two sets of suspects, the post said. The first is a man whose picture was posted on the page that they believe has acted alone. The second is a group of three young men who were spotted with backpacks.





In the post, police said they are increasing overt and covert patrols in the area.





The post encouraged Swansea residents to check home surveillance footage and reminded them to lock their cars and not leave anything of value inside.





Anyone with information can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Hotline at 866-371-8477 or Det. Gary Reuter at 628-233-8114 ext. 115.



