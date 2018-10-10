Two months of construction outside Terminal 1 at Lambert Airport to begin Monday

Two months of construction outside Terminal 1 at St. Louis Lambert International Airport will change the routines of passengers and the people picking them up.

Workers are resurfacing the roadway on the lower-level arrivals drive, the airport announced Wednesday. They also are demolishing and rebuilding an outdoor staircase between the lower-level arrivals drive and upper-level departures drive in the center island.

“Construction will be conducted in two phases to limit the impact to the normal flow of traffic,” according to a press release.

Resurfacing will take place on lanes south of the center island on the lower-level arrivals drive during Phase I and lanes north of the center island during Phase II. Work will begin Monday and last an estimated eight weeks, weather permitting. Lanes will be closed, and ground-transportation pickup zones will be relocated.

One of the biggest changes is that private vehicles will pick up passengers on the yellow level in the Terminal 1 garage instead of waiting at the curb on the lower-level arrivals drive.

“For anybody who needs to get to the garage from the terminal, the best thing is to go to the yellow level and go underneath the roadway,” said Jeff Lea, airport public relations manager. “The yellow level is the same as the baggage claim.”

Uber and Lyft drivers, hotel shuttles and charter buses will pick up passengers on the upper-level departures drive, near Exit 6, instead of their usual place on the lower-level arrivals drive.





Rental-car companies and airport parking-lot shuttles will pick up passengers on the lower-level arrivals drive, as usual, but they will shift to the north lanes during Phase 1 construction and return to the south lanes during Phase II.

“Drivers picking up arriving passengers will have a 15-minute grace period in the parking garage,” the press release stated. “(The airport) strongly encourages drivers to use the Terminal 1 Cellphone Lot while waiting for passengers to deplane before heading to the garage for pickup.”

Throughout construction, most crosswalks to and from the Terminal 1 garage will be closed. The new staircase between the lower-level arrivals drive and upper-level departures drive is expected to open next spring.

The resurfacing is being done as part of “routine roadway rehabilitation to replace aging concrete,” according to the press release. Signs will direct passengers to new, temporary pickup locations. Terminal 2 and Lambert International Boulevard will not be impacted by construction.

“(The rerouting plan is) somewhat confusing, but it’s the only way we can do the project,” Lea said.