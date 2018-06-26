Which is cheaper, Lambert's new budget airline or MidAmerica Airport's Allegiant Air?

Another budget airline serving two Florida destinations has entered the St. Louis market, bringing metro-east passengers another low-cost option for getting to the Sunshine State.

Sun Country Airlines announced Tuesday it will begin offering flights from St. Louis Lambert International Airport to Fort Myers and Tampa, Fla., twice a week beginning this fall.

Sun Country will offer nonstop service to Fort Myers starting Oct. 3 with 12:55 p.m. departures on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Service to Tampa begins Nov. 1 with 11:45 a.m. departures on Thursdays and Sundays.

MidAmerica Airport offers flights to St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport near Tampa and Punta Gorda Airport near Fort Myers through its passenger airline, Allegiant Air.

Like Sun Country, Allegiant is a low-cost airline. Allegiant also offers flights to Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Phoenix and three other airports in Florida from MidAmerica Airport.

Here's a look at baggage fees and fare prices for each airline:

Allegiant Air to Tampa and Fort Myers

One-way fares range from $43 to $150, depending on the day, demand and destination.

Checked bags prepaid at booking cost $22 per bag each way.

Carry-on bags prepaid at booking cost $16 per bag each way.

After booking, both checked and carry-on bags cost $45 per bag each way.

When checking bags at the airport, both checked bags and carry-on bags cost $50 per bag each way.

Oversized items cost from $50 to $75.

No charge for one personal item such as a purse or small backpack.

Sun Country to Tampa and Fort Myers

Sun Country will offer $74 one-way fares for tickets purchased before June 29. Fares thereafter will depend on schedule and demand, a Sun Country spokeswoman said, adding, "the fare will be very reasonable and competitive with other options."

Prepaid checked bags cost $20 per bag each way.

Prepaid carry-on bags cost $30 per bag each way.

When checking bags at the airport, checked bags cost $25 per bag each way and carry-on bags cost $40 per bag each way.

Oversized items cost from $35 to $75.

No charge for one personal item such as a purse or small backpack.

Parking costs at MidAmerica could be an incentive for travelers. At $5 per day, parking is cheaper than at Lambert, where daily parking fees range from $7 to $23 in terminal lots.

Sun Country's flights land a little closer to the city centers than Allegiant, however, possibly putting travelers closer to their destination.

Sun Country's flight to Fort Myers arrives at Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW), 17 miles from the city center. The airline's flight to Tampa arrives at Tampa International Airport (TPA), seven miles from the city center.

Allegiant's Tampa flight arrives at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE), about 17 miles from downtown Tampa. The flight to Punta Gorda Airport (PGD) is about 22 miles from downtown Fort Myers.

Despite the similar services, a spokeswoman for Allegiant said the company believes travelers will still find MidAmerica more convenient.

"We don’t anticipate much impact to our existing service at MidAmerica Airport," spokeswoman Krysta Levy said.

MidAmerica Airport Director Tim Cantwell did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Sun Country, based in Minneapolis-St. Paul, is the second airline to come to Lambert this year, bringing the airport's total passenger airline count to 11. In May, WOW air began offering service between St. Louis and Reykjavik.

Sun Country has operated charter flight service from the St. Louis airport in recent years. The airline operates almost 60 routes in the United States.

Allegiant Air recently made headlines after a CBS News report aired an investigation about the airline's safety record.