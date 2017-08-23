More Videos

Grandfather recalls finding his grandson dead from overdose 3:20

Grandfather recalls finding his grandson dead from overdose

The National Park Service is turning 101 this year 2:13

The National Park Service is turning 101 this year

Child's love of fashion inspires nonprofit to help children in crisis 2:14

Child's love of fashion inspires nonprofit to help children in crisis

The best airlines of 2017 1:03

The best airlines of 2017

The total eclipse sequence at Saluki Stadium in Carbondale 0:33

The total eclipse sequence at Saluki Stadium in Carbondale

Ozzy Osbourne sings 'Bark at the Moon' during total solar eclipse 1:24

Ozzy Osbourne sings 'Bark at the Moon' during total solar eclipse

100 years and counting: Shiloh woman has secret to longevity 2:50

100 years and counting: Shiloh woman has secret to longevity

Eckert pleased to see work progressing on Hofbräuhaus 1:01

Eckert pleased to see work progressing on Hofbräuhaus

Two killed in motorcycle-car crash 0:43

Two killed in motorcycle-car crash

Dr. Benjamin Rathert explains why doctors need proper training on prescribing opioids 2:36

Dr. Benjamin Rathert explains why doctors need proper training on prescribing opioids

    When planning your travel, don't wing it! Find out which airlines are ranked the best for your budget, the best for your comfort and the best for your pets. Check out the airlines that ranked the highest on WalletHub's 2017 report of the best airlines in the industry.

Metro-East News

Airline offering $99 flights from St. Louis to Europe

By Mary Cooley

mcooley@bnd.com

August 23, 2017 8:58 AM

WOW Air is adding four U.S. cities, including St. Louis, to its European destinations starting in the spring.

Flights start at $99.

Starting on May 17, a flight from St. Louis to Reykjavik is offered at $99, according to WOW’s website.

The airline also flies to Amsterdam, Lyon, London and Berlin. It’s adding Detroit, Cleveland and Cincinnati as well as St. Louis to its U.S. flights, which already included Miami, Pittsburgh, San Francisco and Chicago.

WOW was founded in Nov. 2011 and serves 37 cities in Europe, North America and Asia. Flights from St. Louis will include Paris, London, Dublin, Berlin and Amsterdam.

Skúli Mogensen told the blog Today in the Sky that there is opportunity for the airline in the Midwest.

“We think it’s under-served,” he said.

WOW will fly four flights a week using the Airbus A321 aircraft to its hub near Reykjavik from St. Louis. WOW has connecting flights to more than two dozen destinations in Europe from Reykjavik; flights to London from St. Louis in May and June are less than $300.

