Airline offering $99 flights from St. Louis to Europe

WOW Air is adding four U.S. cities, including St. Louis, to its European destinations starting in the spring.
Flights start at $99.
Starting on May 17, a flight from St. Louis to Reykjavik is offered at $99, according to WOW’s website.
The airline also flies to Amsterdam, Lyon, London and Berlin. It’s adding Detroit, Cleveland and Cincinnati as well as St. Louis to its U.S. flights, which already included Miami, Pittsburgh, San Francisco and Chicago.
WOW was founded in Nov. 2011 and serves 37 cities in Europe, North America and Asia. Flights from St. Louis will include Paris, London, Dublin, Berlin and Amsterdam.
Skúli Mogensen told the blog Today in the Sky that there is opportunity for the airline in the Midwest.
“We think it’s under-served,” he said.
WOW will fly four flights a week using the Airbus A321 aircraft to its hub near Reykjavik from St. Louis. WOW has connecting flights to more than two dozen destinations in Europe from Reykjavik; flights to London from St. Louis in May and June are less than $300.
