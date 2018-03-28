MidAmerica Airport increases frequency of summer flights to Florida

MidAmerica Airport on Wednesday announced plans to offer daily flights this summer to the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport in Florida, citing increased popularity with passengers.
From May 23 through Aug. 9, Allegiant will offer daily non-stop flights to and from the Florida airport. That's an increase from offering flights on only five days a week last summer.
A total of 245,000 passengers flew through MidAmerica in 2017, according to the airport, an increase from the 158,000 passengers who traveled through the airport in 2016.
Allegiant also offers direct flights to Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers-Punta Gorda, Jacksonville, Tampa-St. Pete and Orlando-Sanford, Florida; Las Vegas; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; and Phoenix-Mesa, Arizona.
Comments