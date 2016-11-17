County to discuss future MidAmerica Airport plans

The St. Clair County Public Building Commission on Thursday is scheduled to discuss MidAmerica Airport’s updated 5-year project plan, which includes an expansion and rehabilitation of the airport’s parking lot next year.
The proposed list of projects includes passenger terminal work, which was scheduled for this year, but delayed when bids came in higher than anticipated. The estimated $566,000 project would be paid for with 90 percent federal dollars.
Federal dollars also would make up 90 percent of the cost of a planned loading bridge improvement project estimated at $400,000, documents say.
After expanding the parking lot this year, airport officials also want to expand it again and rehabilitate the existing lot, airport documents say. The estimated $664,000 project would be paid for with half state money and half local money.
Officials also plan to rehabilitate airport access roads for $912,000. Federal dollars would pay for 90 percent of that project; local and state sources would each pay for 5 percent of the project.
Other projects on the wish list in future years include a $4.98 million runway shoulder widening project and a $2.9 million taxiway shoulder widening for wide-body 747s, and a passenger terminal expansion for $5 million, according to airport documents. Federal dollars would pay for 90 percent of the cost of those projects if they come to fruition.
The airport is required each year to submit a five-year plan to the Illinois Department of Transportation’s Division of Aeronautics and the Federal Aviation Administration.
“Similar submittals from other airports will be aggregated by the (Division of Aeronautics) to produce the IDOT FY2018-2022 Airport Improvement program,” according to a memo to commissioners.
To attend
- What: St. Clair County Public Building Commission
- When: 10 a.m. Thursday
- Where: St. Clair County Courthouse Room B-564, 10 Public Square in Belleville
