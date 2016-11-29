Allegiant Air to increase flights from MidAmerica this summer

Allegiant Air has plans to increase the number of flights from MidAmerica Airport during the summer months.
Service to Destin/Fort Walton and Sanford/Orlando is set to increase to five days a week, from two. Flights to Punta Gorda/Fort Myers and St. Pete/Tampa each will increase to three days a week from two. Flights to Las Vegas and Jacksonville service will remain at two flights each week.
According to MidAmerica officials, after the flight increases, the airport will average two departures and 299 seats per day, which represents a 58.8 percent increase in both flights and seats over April 2016.
“Allegiant’s non-stop jet service to these great destinations has given this region low cost and high value alternatives never available before,” said St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern.
MidAmerica Airport Director Tim Cantwell previously announced that flights to Jacksonville are scheduled to begin in April of 2017. In 2016, flights to Jacksonsville began in May.
“In 2016, we experienced a 200 percent expansion of Allegiant service and passenger enplanements,” Cantwell said. “These increased frequencies planned for the summer of 2017 further enhance the opportunities for people to fly from MidAmerica, and we look forward to adding even more destinations in the future.”
