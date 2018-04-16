After '60 Minutes' report, MidAmerica director says Allegiant is safe to fly

SHARE COPY LINK Allegiant Air will add flights from MidAmerica St. Louis Airport to Phoenix, AZ, in November, welcome news to passengers who were heading out this week to other Allegiant destinations. The airport leaders said the passenger load is increasing and Julian Lim jlim@mcclatchy.com

Allegiant Air will add flights from MidAmerica St. Louis Airport to Phoenix, AZ, in November, welcome news to passengers who were heading out this week to other Allegiant destinations. The airport leaders said the passenger load is increasing and Julian Lim jlim@mcclatchy.com