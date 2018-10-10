Boil order lifted in metro-east area

A boil order that had been in effect in parts of the metro-east since Monday has been canceled, the village of Cahokia’s water and sewer department announced on Wednesday.
On Monday, residents of Cahokia, Sauget and Centreville found themselves without running water, a police department post said.
Lynn Branson Matchingtouch, the assistant director for water and sewer department, said that a tank from the village’s supplier, Commonfields of Cahokia, had lost power.
On Tuesday afternoon, Matchingtouch said the boil order would go on to Wednesday afternoon as water sample tests are conducted.
Residents in those Southern Illinois cities had been advised to bring water to a 5-minute rolling boil before using for cooking or drinking.
