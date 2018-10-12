37-year-old man charged in Venice shooting death

A 37-year-old man shot and killed another man in a Venice parking lot early Saturday morning, charges filed this week in Madison County allege.
Kevin A. Campbell was charged in the shooting death of Tyrone Williams, who was found dead in the parking lot of Williams Autobody after he was shot at around midnight.
Police determined a dispute earlier in the evening led to the shooting, according to a news release from Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons. Campbell is accused of shooting Williams seven times before fleeing the scene.
The State’s Attorney’s Violence Crimes Unit worked with the Venice Police Department, Illinois State Police and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
Circuit Judge Kyle Napp set Williams’ bail at $2,500,000. Williams was charged with two counts of first degree murder, which is punishable by up to 60 years or more in prison. He was also charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, punishable by up to seven years in prison.
