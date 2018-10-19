Still no buyer for remaining Shop ‘n Save locations. Here’s when stores will close.

The end is near for Shop ‘n Save locations not purchased by Schnucks last month.
The grocery-chain’s parent company, SuperValu, Inc., confirmed Thursday that it still has not identified for a buyer for remaining Shop ‘n Save stores in Illinois and Missouri, according to the St. Louis Post Dispatch.
That means stores not acquired by Schnucks will close on or before Nov. 19, said Collin Reischman, spokesman for UFCW Local 655.
“At this point it’s going to be based on inventory,” Reischman said. “They’re not going to order any new product.”
Shop ‘n Save stores in west Belleville, Cahokia and Granite City are expected to close.
Employees were told Sept. 17 that they would lose their jobs if the stores are not purchased by the end of 2018. SuperValu Inc. announced the sale of 19 other locations to Schnucks the same day.
About 1,300 employees will be laid off as a result of store closures.
