Missing man’s body found in submerged car in flooded field

The body of Chester man reported missing apparently has been found in a car located in a flooded field in Missouri, the Chester Police Department said.
Police believe the body of 25-year-old Bradley Eggemeyer was recovered Friday from the driver’s seat of a 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse that belonged to Eggemeyer.
Eggemeyer had not been seen since early Tuesday.
His car was found near Horse Island Chute, which is located at the Chester Bridge on the Missouri side, police said. The vehicle was fully submerged in about 8 feet of water.
Further investigation is being handled by the Missouri Highway Patrol and the Perry County, Mo., Coroner’s office.
